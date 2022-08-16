Watch
Video: 44 Seconds 17 Milliseconds of Red Bull Joyride
Aug 16, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
Slowed down into a 5 minute video so you can begin to comprehend what is happening. Enjoy the technicality and beauty of what these athletes can do!
Video:
Calvin Huth
Music:
My Own - Whitaker
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Whistler 2022
Slopestyle
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
elbandido81
(11 mins ago)
Goosebumps!!! Nice Song!! Unreal riding!!!
[Reply]
1
0
noapathy
(8 mins ago)
Pretty sure all this stuff is still impossible. And amazing.
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(28 mins ago)
Red Bull Slowride
[Reply]
1
0
kingpine
(12 mins ago)
Take it easy
[Reply]
