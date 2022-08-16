Video: 44 Seconds 17 Milliseconds of Red Bull Joyride

Aug 16, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

Slowed down into a 5 minute video so you can begin to comprehend what is happening. Enjoy the technicality and beauty of what these athletes can do!

Video: Calvin Huth
Music: My Own - Whitaker

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2022 Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Burke 2022
115782 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
48223 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
44751 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
44619 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
39459 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2022
38451 views
Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Jekyll
38040 views
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2022
34234 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Goosebumps!!! Nice Song!! Unreal riding!!!
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure all this stuff is still impossible. And amazing.
  • 1 0
 Red Bull Slowride
  • 1 0
 Take it easy





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008135
Mobile Version of Website