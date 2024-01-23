Video: 45-Minute 2023 XC World Cup Season Recap

It was Puck Pieterse and Nino Schurter that claimed the overall XC World Cup
titles in 2023, with the most consistent results throughout the season. After an exciting season from start to finish, 21-year-old Pieterse became the first-ever Dutch woman to win the overall in her first year racing in the Elite category, while 37-year-old Schurter became the first man to hold 9 World Cup overall titles.
The cross-country World Cup season kicks off this year with back-to-back rounds in Brazil mid-April.