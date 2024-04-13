Video: 45 Minutes of Freeride with the In The Hills Gang for 'HILLBOMB'

Apr 13, 2024
by INTHEHILLSGANG  


A year and a half of digging, riding, filming, and editing coming together for our best work yet - featuring riding from across the USA and segments from Navi Guerra, Asa Howe, Connor Worrall, Keanu Smith, Tate Young, Jeremy Schmidt, Aidan Howe, Barb Edwards, Will Stephens, Aiden Parish, Harper Simon, and Joe Cromwell. This is ITHG - the freeride underground. Thank you to Arlan Lang, Big Ship Media, Brody Laker, Coffee House Media, Graham Fee, Hunter Zeiner, JP Films, Keanu Smith, Lucas Richer, and Skape Creative for filming. Thank you to 686, Shadow Conspiracy, Sensus, and YT Industries for the support, as well as everyone else who had a part in bringing this all together. We have a new website where we are selling clothing, and any purchases made through it directly help the gang continue to make videos and throw events.



 Heaviest film I've seen in a minute. Almost like a modern NWD







