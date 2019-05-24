Video: 45 Seconds of Early Season Bike Park Shredding with Michal Prokop

This spring has not been as warm as we would like it to be. At least in Europe. Every morning we observe either grey slush, rain, or even snow. Riders are tired of being hostages of these April Fool's spring days. Everybody wants to feel the freshness of a spring forest or to find the slight sunray playing on a favorite trail.
Everybody associates spring with different things - it can be extremely important and pleasant for one person and it can mean nothing for another. But still, most of us are waiting for the warm spring to come. To be able to ride.
Taking advantage of a few sunny days in the mountains, Michal Prokop took his freeride machine to the bike park. You can really see that Prokop enjoys riding bike park even when he is not racing against the clock. The spring season is here - finally.
