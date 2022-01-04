close
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4

Jan 4, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


There's no doubt that your suspension plays a huge part in how your bike rides, but do you need to spend all that extra money on fancy coatings and excessive dials? Well, today we're going to find out with Henry's $450 option versus Jason's $2000 option. What could go wrong?


29 Comments

  • 68 17
 When I’m buying a fork I’m not trying to choose between a bottom of the barrel fork and the most expensive, its usually between a $750 and $900 fork. This series is lame.
  • 21 10
 To quote your own profile page, "Yea, well, you know.... That's just, like... your opinion, man"
  • 18 0
 Yeah it would have been cool to see a comparison between a Rockshox Domain and Zeb Ultimate or a 35 gold vs a Pike Ultimate
  • 9 0
 I agree. Comparison to something like an Auron35 with an msrp of $650 would be way more interesting IMO....
  • 6 0
 The bikes already had Yari forks.
They could have installed a Charger Ultimate Damper in one of them (around $300.00 USD) and a completely new ZEB / 38 in the other one.
The "upgrades" they are choosing for the budget bike seem like a complete Joke....
Wait a minute....
  • 1 1
 @rustiegrizwold: well played.
  • 7 0
 This JensonUSA sponsored series feels more like a marketing tool to convince us we need the pro-level stuff and that aliexpress/wish stuff is badbadnotgood. I mean, the latter is probably generally true, but I much prefer seeing comparisons like the budget bike field tests last year when we got a sense of how close to ideal the real budget stuff is.
  • 2 0
 I'm just going to throw this out there. They have 'reviews' for the product comparisons like you guys are talking about. This isn't supposed to be a 'review', it's a comparison of High Vs Low, not High vs kinda-High. I love it, I want to know the downfalls of the cheap eBay stuff because maybe we'll find out that we don't really need all the super high end stuff from this series... And maybe we've gotten a bit too picky.
  • 35 5
 Another swing and a miss by Outside with this series.
  • 4 8
flag kokofosho (20 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Any yet you are engaging with the content. I would say that they hit at least a single here.
  • 1 0
 @kokofosho: Rather a deep flyball. Often looks promising initially.
  • 25 0
 Another Bentley vs. Tata Nano comparison. And once again, as irrelevant as that sounds.
  • 4 0
 Watching this series is like watching those clips of people hurting themselves on purpose. You know the type, where they intentionally belly flop onto a huge cactus or similar and then roll around in pain: It's just plain gross. It's like yeah, you put on the worst tires you could find, and guess what, they were awful.
  • 7 1
 when you could've gotten sr suntour for the same price (yes I get that's not the series' point)
  • 5 1
 I think it's for entertainment value, versus educational value.

What the series actually is ... is "cheap as possible but still moves on two wheels versus as expensive as possible"
  • 7 1
 Please change the series name its misleading
  • 3 0
 If they would make reasonable choices for the budget parts, the end results would be microscopical in terms of time difference, which is bad for the sponsor(s) Smile
Clever way to advertise.
  • 2 0
 surely it makes sense for the budget option to be 2nd hand parts or brand new cheap parts, no one is buying blue handlebars for $9 or those tyres if you buy that bike, youd just keep the ones on there. I like the idea of this series but think it's missed the mark.
  • 1 0
 This series is a great idea. As others have said (in less kind words) the execution could use some adjustment. Getting Henry's fork serviced would have been a reasonable and cost effective upgrade. It would also be cool to see a bit more effort put into the riding challenges. Tech climbs, long rides, more adventurous riding with a goal in mind if that makes sense. I don't really care about the times unless they're going to swap bikes and do runs back to back. Thanks for the entertainment!
  • 3 1
 This is sponsored by Jenson. They want you to buy upgrades from them. This isn't meant to be beneficial, just entertaining. But Pinkbike is getting some stink on them by participating in this "comparison".
  • 1 0
 We keep offering what we want to see (almost universally we do not want to see POS parts we would never put on our bikes, but rather affordable/usable parts) and outside/pinkbike keeps ignoring it.

That doesn't bode well for a website whose most valuable users are those who engage (behind of course paying members). Lets piss everyone off by keeping on digging! Seriously f*ck it, I'm done with these videos/this series.
  • 4 1
 Different strokes for different folks. I am enjoying this series.
  • 4 5
 The potential value in a series like this is to teach riders on a limited budget where the peak is in the price to performance curve. When does your money stop paying for meaningful change and start paying for bling and bullshit. That peak in the curve is hard to find and moves over time. It's entertaining to stake out the absolute min and max on this curve and watch someone suffer on terrible parts on film. But it's not useful or educational.
  • 3 1
 If that was the point then I’d argue that more than two data points are needed.
  • 1 0
 this series is so stupid. If you are on a budget don't waste money on crappy alibaba low end shit parts, spend the same money on nice used high end parts.
  • 1 0
 Of course you don't need to spend all your money on that fresh Kashima coating, but you know you want to.
  • 1 1
 I feel bad for Henry. Welcome to Pinkbike - hope you don't die with this build!
  • 1 0
 Loving bar flex in the slowmo’s of the budget bike
  • 1 0
 Booooo

Post a Comment



