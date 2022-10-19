Video: 5 Custom Freeride Bike Check from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 19, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Red Bull Rampage 2022 is underway! We caught up with five riders to check out their custom freeride bikes.

00:34 - DJ Brandt's Commencal Furious
03:16 - Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session
05:18 - Kurt Sorge's Evil Insurgent
07:25 - William Robert's Norco Shore
10:29 - Alex Volokhov's Rocky Mountain Slayer

**for the non-video enjoyers out there, don't worry, we have photo bike checks of ALL the Rampage bikes dropping soon**






14 Comments

  • 11 0
 great goodness the paint job on that Insurgent. Someone did not flunk out of artschool.
  • 12 0
 We understood the assignment…
  • 3 0
 I like to wonder what the increase in short travel bikes at rampage means for freeride and whatnot.
Is it because they find it more trickable?
Is it because bikes and suspension are better so we need less to do more?
Is it because we are butting up against what humans can do? And thus more travel wouldn't open any more possibilities?

Tyler McCaul's fork made me wonder what these guys would or even could do on a bike with 300mm of front travel.

Either way, I do love watching all flavours of freeride Smile
  • 1 1
 The builds are so good... I bet the riders aren't needing full DH race travel. The trails are smooth and the landings mostly user friendly (on a very big scale of course). I'm not saying its safe, the scale and exposure is nuts. But it seems like between the mostly smooth tracks and steep, perfect landings they may not need the extra travel. A lighter bike is easier to spin and these guys are all heavy on the freestyle.
  • 7 0
 downhill bikes with single crowns trail bikes with dual crowns
  • 3 0
 A picture is worth a thousand words...
  • 3 0
 Generic 26 ain't dead comment.....
  • 4 3
 Brandon's mechanic saying that he can tell the difference between 2mm thick and 1.8mm thick rotors whilst flipping the bike. Erm yeah, sure he can.
  • 1 0
 I gotta agree, and don't forget the fork is set to 63.5psi NOT 63 or 64...
  • 2 0
 mini mullet session park with zebs..
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk's and Kurt Sorge's bike running 27.5 front and 26 rear. That's going to blow some Pinkbiker minds.
  • 2 0
 Barspins!
  • 1 0
 Those rigs are looking so good!
  • 1 0
 Very bike





