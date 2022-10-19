Video: 5 Custom Freeride Bike Check from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Red Bull Rampage 2022 is underway! We caught up with five riders to check out their custom freeride bikes.
00:34 - DJ Brandt's Commencal Furious
03:16 - Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session
05:18 - Kurt Sorge's Evil Insurgent
07:25 - William Robert's Norco Shore
10:29 - Alex Volokhov's Rocky Mountain Slayer**for the non-video enjoyers out there, don't worry, we have photo bike checks of ALL the Rampage bikes dropping soon**
14 Comments
Is it because they find it more trickable?
Is it because bikes and suspension are better so we need less to do more?
Is it because we are butting up against what humans can do? And thus more travel wouldn't open any more possibilities?
Tyler McCaul's fork made me wonder what these guys would or even could do on a bike with 300mm of front travel.
Either way, I do love watching all flavours of freeride