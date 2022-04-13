close
Video: 5 Custom Freeride Bikes From Darkfest - Darkfest 2022

Apr 13, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Kicking things off at this year's Darkfest we dive into the specifics on 5 freeride bikes that are tuned specifically for hitting massive jumps.

0:00 - Matt Macduff's Norco Shore
2:06 - Hannah Bergmann's Transition TR11
3:07 - Reed Boggs's Yeti SB165
4:32 - Nicholi Rogatkin's Specialized Demo
7:01 - Elias Ruso's Propain Spindrift





Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks DH Bikes Norco Propain Specialized Transition Yeti Norco Shore Propain Spindrift Specialized Demo Transition Tr11 Yeti Sb165


14 Comments

  • 6 0
 I gotta say, that Norco shore is minty...
  • 3 0
 YeS bUT hIGh PiVoT BiKEs Can'T JuMP!!
  • 6 0
 @ybsurf: I definitely could be wrong here, but it's my understanding that jumps this big are more about speed than pop.
  • 1 1
 How can anybody claim any of these bikes look good when them all have crappy rear derailleurs that look like some awful looking shifting contraption bolted on in a horrible location?

This is why we need a rear derailleur filter in addition to an e bike filter.

I'm so tired of looking at this utter filth and garbage! I'm looking at you Sramano. I expected at least onebike to be single speed but it seems all the pilots are paid off by Big Derailleur to continue to brainwash the masses into buying derailleur bikes, and keep the industry from progressing. Big Derailleur is worse than big oil.
  • 6 0
 Compression token
  • 1 0
 Yes! Yes dude
  • 3 0
 Boggs' Yeti is workin' out.
  • 2 0
 Love seeing the Profile Racing hubs. A necessity if you want to show off your BMX background
  • 1 0
 Ricky finally getting a new ride
  • 4 3
 bring back 26 inch bikes pleeaassseee
  • 2 0
 serious question....can't you just lace a 26" hoop to a modern hub and pop it on any of these bikes if you wanted 26" or is there more to it than that (I assume I'm missing some important details)
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: Would drop the BB and rear triangle too far when the rear wheel is mounted
  • 1 0
 safe to say they are all "super stoked"
  • 1 0
 dang that Spesh frame is busy as heck.

