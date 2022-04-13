Video: 5 Custom Freeride Bikes From Darkfest - Darkfest 2022

Kicking things off at this year's Darkfest we dive into the specifics on 5 freeride bikes that are tuned specifically for hitting massive jumps.
0:00 - Matt Macduff's Norco Shore
2:06 - Hannah Bergmann's Transition TR11
3:07 - Reed Boggs's Yeti SB165
4:32 - Nicholi Rogatkin's Specialized Demo
7:01 - Elias Ruso's Propain Spindrift
This is why we need a rear derailleur filter in addition to an e bike filter.
I'm so tired of looking at this utter filth and garbage! I'm looking at you Sramano. I expected at least onebike to be single speed but it seems all the pilots are paid off by Big Derailleur to continue to brainwash the masses into buying derailleur bikes, and keep the industry from progressing. Big Derailleur is worse than big oil.
