Video: 5 Custom Freeride Bikes From Darkfest - Darkfest 2022

Kicking things off at this year's Darkfest we dive into the specifics on 5 freeride bikes that are tuned specifically for hitting massive jumps.0:00 - Matt Macduff's Norco Shore2:06 - Hannah Bergmann's Transition TR113:07 - Reed Boggs's Yeti SB1654:32 - Nicholi Rogatkin's Specialized Demo7:01 - Elias Ruso's Propain Spindrift