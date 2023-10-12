Video: 5 Custom Freeride Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 12, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

We're here with 5 custom freeride bikes from Red Bull Rampage 2023. Join Dan Wolfe as he chats with Cam Zink, Kyle Strait, Tom Van Steenbergen, and more!

Cam Zink Dan Wolfe Kyle Strait Tom Van Steenbergen Red Bull Rampage 2023


4 Comments
  • 1 0
 Awesome video and bikes! Bren-dog’s rampage bike build video was really cool to watch as well, so relaxing
  • 1 0
 I’m just here to get mad about mid-video ads. Put it at the beginning if you want, but mid-vid is jarring as f*ck
  • 1 0
 those spokes look really thick.. it makes a lot of sense but i think ive never seen spokes that strong
  • 1 0
 Riddle?





