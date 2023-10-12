Watch
Video: 5 Custom Freeride Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2023
Oct 12, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
4 Comments
We're here with 5 custom freeride bikes from Red Bull Rampage 2023. Join Dan Wolfe as he chats with Cam Zink, Kyle Strait, Tom Van Steenbergen, and more!
Videos
Cam Zink
Dan Wolfe
Kyle Strait
Tom Van Steenbergen
Red Bull Rampage 2023
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,016 articles
4 Comments
1
0
a-b-c
(11 mins ago)
Awesome video and bikes! Bren-dog’s rampage bike build video was really cool to watch as well, so relaxing
[Reply]
1
0
BamaBiscuits
(7 mins ago)
I’m just here to get mad about mid-video ads. Put it at the beginning if you want, but mid-vid is jarring as f*ck
[Reply]
1
0
maxnomas
(0 mins ago)
those spokes look really thick.. it makes a lot of sense but i think ive never seen spokes that strong
[Reply]
1
0
howejohn
(2 mins ago)
Riddle?
[Reply]
