Video: 5 Custom Race Bikes With Belt Drives, Gear Boxes & High Pivots - Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Mar 21, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
7 Comments
There are some great bikes rolling around Crankworx Rotorua right now. Come along with Dan Wolfe and take a deeper look into what mountain bikes your favorite racers are aboard.
00:00 - Intro
01:58 - Trinity Gravity
03:09 - Zerode Taniwha
05:19 - Yeti SB160
06:23 - Trek Session
08:31 - Outro
Posted In:
Videos
Bike Checks
Crankworx
Dan Wolfe
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,090 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
Loche
(1 hours ago)
Soooo which one does the Yeti have: a belt drive, a gearbox or a high pivot?
[Reply]
4
0
j-t-g
(42 mins ago)
When I read the title I was so excited, thinking someone carved up an Sb160 but no. It's just a regular 160.
[Reply]
2
0
mariomtblt
(40 mins ago)
yes
[Reply]
6
0
colemanb
(1 hours ago)
I'm ready for a Zerode!
[Reply]
1
0
trialsracer
(4 mins ago)
I wanted more gearboxes and weirdness, but regardless, thank you.
[Reply]
1
0
steviestokes
(3 mins ago)
wHy ArE tHeRe nO pIcTuReS ?§?!^??
[Reply]
1
0
misteraustin
(44 mins ago)
YESSS
[Reply]
