Video: 5 Custom Race Bikes With Belt Drives, Gear Boxes & High Pivots - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 21, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

There are some great bikes rolling around Crankworx Rotorua right now. Come along with Dan Wolfe and take a deeper look into what mountain bikes your favorite racers are aboard.

00:00 - Intro
01:58 - Trinity Gravity
03:09 - Zerode Taniwha
05:19 - Yeti SB160
06:23 - Trek Session
08:31 - Outro

Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks Crankworx Dan Wolfe Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Rotorua 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,090 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
94982 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
57782 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
55294 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
54364 views
Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever
45173 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
42681 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
38823 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
33821 views

7 Comments
  • 6 0
 Soooo which one does the Yeti have: a belt drive, a gearbox or a high pivot?
  • 4 0
 When I read the title I was so excited, thinking someone carved up an Sb160 but no. It's just a regular 160.
  • 2 0
 yes
  • 6 0
 I'm ready for a Zerode!
  • 1 0
 I wanted more gearboxes and weirdness, but regardless, thank you.
  • 1 0
 wHy ArE tHeRe nO pIcTuReS ?§?!^??
  • 1 0
 YESSS







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028331
Mobile Version of Website