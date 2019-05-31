Video: 5 Different Lines Down Whistler Mountain Bike Park's Schleyer Rock Feature with Remy Metailler

Schleyer with its rock garden is such an iconic feature of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park.
It can be fun and smooth to ride or it can be an absolute nightmare for your bike and body. I found out that many riders struggle with their line choice down that rock garden, and it's not a surprise why. There are so many options!
In this video I will show you and explain the 5 main lines I ride on it. From the regular one that challenges lots of people already to the more advanced ones that you saw on previous bike park edits.
