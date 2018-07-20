Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: 5 New Friday Fails Compilations
Jul 20, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Did you make it through them all? Stay safe out there this weekend!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over Tour de France Peloton - Updated with POV Footage
90456 views
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
73120 views
First Ride: Bold Unplugged Volume 1
52982 views
The Ultimate Recap of Eurobike 2018
51179 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
45692 views
Here's My Unno Dash Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
40749 views
Review: Giant Trance 2
39247 views
Video: How to Race Like Loic Bruni
37774 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
jamesbrant
(21 mins ago)
80% of the time it's the same issue (besides the total gorbs): not compressing into the lip of the jump. the just ride off it approach leads to an ass in the air, OTB almost every time. crazy!
[Reply]
+ 1
jtayabji
(23 mins ago)
damn, someone get these guys a beer.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020395
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment