Video: 5 High-Performance DH Bikes: 3 Prototypes and 2 Custom Frames
Jun 27, 2023
by
Henry Quinney
Add to Favorites
7 Comments
There are lots of prototype DH bikes on the World Cup circuit this year. We speak to Bernard Kerr, Brooke Macdonald, Finn Iles, Dean Lucas and Kade Edwards about their custom DH rigs.
00:00
Prototype Pivot DH Bike
03:40
Prototype Mondraker DH Bike
05:50
Custom Trek Session
08:12
Custom Scott Gambler
10:23
Prototype Specialized Project Black DH Bike
Posted In:
Videos
Bike Checks
Crankworx
DH Bikes
Mondraker
Pivot
Specialized
Scott
Trek
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
tseh
(43 mins ago)
the covered up prototypes in a bike check is kind of dumb
[Reply]
5
0
Fix-the-Spade
(35 mins ago)
If I was on the same stage as that Pivot I'd wear a bag over my head too. Hoo boy that one's a looker.
[Reply]
1
0
Trail6
(9 mins ago)
Yeah, fast forwarded thru the prototypes. Like a circle, pointless.
[Reply]
2
0
JustGiverBud
(19 mins ago)
I wanna see BK crush this year.
[Reply]
1
0
pierceklinke
(17 mins ago)
Ads on videos come on now Pinkbike
[Reply]
1
0
Trail6
(11 mins ago)
That seat bolt on BK’s bike has me scared
[Reply]
1
0
ceecee
(33 mins ago)
Bag check with Finnley
[Reply]
