Video: 5 High-Performance DH Bikes: 3 Prototypes and 2 Custom Frames

Jun 27, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

There are lots of prototype DH bikes on the World Cup circuit this year. We speak to Bernard Kerr, Brooke Macdonald, Finn Iles, Dean Lucas and Kade Edwards about their custom DH rigs.

00:00 Prototype Pivot DH Bike
03:40 Prototype Mondraker DH Bike
05:50 Custom Trek Session
08:12 Custom Scott Gambler
10:23 Prototype Specialized Project Black DH Bike

Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks Crankworx DH Bikes Mondraker Pivot Specialized Scott Trek


7 Comments

  • 3 0
 the covered up prototypes in a bike check is kind of dumb
  • 5 0
 If I was on the same stage as that Pivot I'd wear a bag over my head too. Hoo boy that one's a looker.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, fast forwarded thru the prototypes. Like a circle, pointless.
  • 2 0
 I wanna see BK crush this year.
  • 1 0
 Ads on videos come on now Pinkbike
  • 1 0
 That seat bolt on BK’s bike has me scared
  • 1 0
 Bag check with Finnley





