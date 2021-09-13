Video: 5 Minutes Of Wild Slow Mo Enduro Racing From EWS Crans-Montana

Sep 13, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Check out some of the best and worst moments for the racers at EWS Crans-Montana in glorious slow motion.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Crans Montana 2021


16 Comments

  • 16 0
 Hands down, best video ever, whoever came up with the idea, please keep it coming.
  • 6 0
 So good, more like this please!
  • 2 0
 Yes Please, make more of these - also make them for DH WC races!
  • 5 0
 I think I speak for so many of us bike nerds when I say. . . .THANK YOU for this video. Seeing proper carnage in slow mo is so fulfilling.
  • 3 0
 Glad I read the comment section... My first thought was a 5-minute long compilation of Instagram-like slow motion videos without music so I wasn't going to bother. Boy was I wrong! Definitely shouldn't have judged beforehand because that was a banger of a video. Basically a mini-movie. Well done!
  • 4 0
 If we can't get good live coverage, at least we can get good slow-mo coverage!
  • 4 0
 1:08, the flex of that zeb fork is crazy !!
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah, It blew my attention too.
  • 4 0
 RIP wheel...
  • 3 0
 Should have finished it first. Many wheels died in the making of this video...
  • 3 0
 Love these.
  • 1 0
 At 2:50 it looks like the rear derailleur breaks off !
  • 1 0
 Nice! Hmmm...maybe a Snowshoe World Cup slow mo compilation? More please.
  • 1 0
 Why there's no slow mo photos on this article?
  • 1 0
 Oh man, that's just beautiful. 3
  • 2 3
 Sillly endurobros……

