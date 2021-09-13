Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: 5 Minutes Of Wild Slow Mo Enduro Racing From EWS Crans-Montana
Sep 13, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Check out some of the best and worst moments for the racers at EWS Crans-Montana in glorious slow motion.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Crans Montana 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
76094 views
Field Test: 2022 YT Capra - The Speedy All-Rounder
60158 views
Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana
60062 views
Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile
57694 views
Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'
52287 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
52162 views
Field Test: 2022 Norco Range C1 - The Pedal Friendly 'Downhill' Bike
51610 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rallon - Now With In-Frame Storage
46666 views
16 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
16
0
elyari
(1 hours ago)
Hands down, best video ever, whoever came up with the idea, please keep it coming.
[Reply]
6
0
dolface
(54 mins ago)
So good, more like this please!
[Reply]
2
0
dan23dan23
(42 mins ago)
Yes Please, make more of these - also make them for DH WC races!
[Reply]
5
0
Trudeez
(1 hours ago)
I think I speak for so many of us bike nerds when I say. . . .THANK YOU for this video. Seeing proper carnage in slow mo is so fulfilling.
[Reply]
3
0
PJJ205
(45 mins ago)
Glad I read the comment section... My first thought was a 5-minute long compilation of Instagram-like slow motion videos without music so I wasn't going to bother. Boy was I wrong! Definitely shouldn't have judged beforehand because that was a banger of a video. Basically a mini-movie. Well done!
[Reply]
4
0
Lokirides
(51 mins ago)
If we can't get good live coverage, at least we can get good slow-mo coverage!
[Reply]
4
0
Charlotroy
(1 hours ago)
1:08, the flex of that zeb fork is crazy !!
[Reply]
2
0
becik
(40 mins ago)
Hell yeah, It blew my attention too.
[Reply]
4
0
nathanawebster
(1 hours ago)
RIP wheel...
[Reply]
3
0
nathanawebster
(54 mins ago)
Should have finished it first. Many wheels died in the making of this video...
[Reply]
3
0
jayacheess
(1 hours ago)
Love these.
[Reply]
1
0
johnswanguen
(26 mins ago)
At 2:50 it looks like the rear derailleur breaks off !
[Reply]
1
0
twowheelneal
(24 mins ago)
Nice! Hmmm...maybe a Snowshoe World Cup slow mo compilation? More please.
[Reply]
1
0
gtschallenge
(22 mins ago)
Why there's no slow mo photos on this article?
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(18 mins ago)
Oh man, that's just beautiful. 3
[Reply]
2
3
KK11
(1 hours ago)
Sillly endurobros……
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009320
Mobile Version of Website
16 Comments
Post a Comment