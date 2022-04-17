close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: 5 More Custom Freeride Bikes From Darkfest - Darkfest 2022

Apr 17, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


As Darkfest continues we dive into the specifics on five more freeride bikes that are tuned specifically for hitting massive jumps.





Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks Darkfest


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
77867 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
62382 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
53703 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
42026 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
41530 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
39388 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
39199 views
Review: Last Tarvo - A Sub-30-Pound Enduro Bike
35701 views

3 Comments

  • 6 1
 “PiCtUrEs WoUlD’vE bEeN bEtTeR”
  • 1 0
 Sam and Vero seemed like the only ones who really knew what was going on with they’re bikes.
  • 1 0
 Their.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007968
Mobile Version of Website