Video: 5 More Custom Freeride Bikes from Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 14, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


We take a look at the Rampage rides of Brage Vestavik, Szymon Godziek, Carson Storch, Brandon Semenuk, and Vinny T.


Brage Vestavik's GT Fury

Details
• Frame size: large
• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel
• Tire pressure: 27 psi front and 33 psi rear, tubeless
• 300psi in the rear shock
• 117psi on the fork and all the air volume spacers
• 50mm rise Burgtec Josh Bryceland signature handlebar


Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz

Details
• Frame size: medium
• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel
• Tire pressure: 44 psi w/ tubes
• 300psi in shock, 130 psi fork
• Hope V4 vented brake rotors
• 25mm rise NS Bikes bars cut to 780mm

Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Maiden

Details
• Frame size: medium
• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel
• Running tubes and Tannus armour inserts
• 650 lb titanium rear spring, stiff, slow and progressive
• Shimano Saint brakes with 203mm front rotor and 180mm rear
• Title carbon rims

Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session

Details
• Frame size: XL
• 27.5" front / 26" rear wheel
• Sram AXS 7spd drivetrain
• 276 psi in rear shock
• Single crown fork with 63.5 psi fork, with 3 tokens
• 25mm rise Chromag Fubar OSX bars cut to 780mm wide

Vinny Tupin's Scott Gambler

Details
• Frame size: large
• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel
• Hope Fortus 30 rims
• Tire pressure: 32 psi tubeless
• Hope Tech4 brakes
• 110 psi fork, mid compression and slow rebound





8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Not that this is a photo bracket contest or something, but my vote is still on Mr. Strait's Commencal. I spent all of 60 seconds looking for a cool acronym for a non-photo bracket contest and came up dry. Doesn't matter, the Commencal won.
  • 1 0
 Surprising amount of tubeless in there this year. Also Szymon has more pressure in his tires than I run on my "
gravel" bike. At what point are the rims/tires at higher risk from too much pressure rather than a snake bite?
  • 2 0
 45 psi
  • 2 0
 Brandon is going to make Hiss-tory with that Snake bike
  • 1 0
 Always wondered why most have run coil in the back. Air just makes so much more sense
  • 2 0
 Professional riders and teams may account for things nonprofessionals don't.
  • 1 1
 Welcome to Rampage: the Session is a trail bike, Sorge's Insurgent is a DH bike, everything is made up, and the points don't matter
  • 2 0
 Bring back elastomer!

