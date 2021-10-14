Video: 5 More Custom Freeride Bikes from Red Bull Rampage 2021

We take a look at the Rampage rides of Brage Vestavik, Szymon Godziek, Carson Storch, Brandon Semenuk, and Vinny T.Details
• Frame size: large
• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel
• Tire pressure: 27 psi front and 33 psi rear, tubeless
• 300psi in the rear shock
• 117psi on the fork and all the air volume spacers
• 50mm rise Burgtec Josh Bryceland signature handlebarDetails
• Frame size: medium
• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel
• Tire pressure: 44 psi w/ tubes
• 300psi in shock, 130 psi fork
• Hope V4 vented brake rotors
• 25mm rise NS Bikes bars cut to 780mmDetails
• Frame size: medium
• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel
• Running tubes and Tannus armour inserts
• 650 lb titanium rear spring, stiff, slow and progressive
• Shimano Saint brakes with 203mm front rotor and 180mm rear
• Title carbon rimsDetails
• Frame size: XL
• 27.5" front / 26" rear wheel
• Sram AXS 7spd drivetrain
• 276 psi in rear shock
• Single crown fork with 63.5 psi fork, with 3 tokens
• 25mm rise Chromag Fubar OSX bars cut to 780mm wideDetails
• Frame size: large
• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel
• Hope Fortus 30 rims
• Tire pressure: 32 psi tubeless
• Hope Tech4 brakes
• 110 psi fork, mid compression and slow rebound
8 Comments
gravel" bike. At what point are the rims/tires at higher risk from too much pressure rather than a snake bite?
Post a Comment