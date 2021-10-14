Video: 5 More Custom Freeride Bikes from Red Bull Rampage 2021

Brage Vestavik's GT Fury

Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz

Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Maiden

Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session

Vinny Tupin's Scott Gambler

We take a look at the Rampage rides of Brage Vestavik, Szymon Godziek, Carson Storch, Brandon Semenuk, and Vinny T.• Frame size: large• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel• Tire pressure: 27 psi front and 33 psi rear, tubeless• 300psi in the rear shock• 117psi on the fork and all the air volume spacers• 50mm rise Burgtec Josh Bryceland signature handlebar• Frame size: medium• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel• Tire pressure: 44 psi w/ tubes• 300psi in shock, 130 psi fork• Hope V4 vented brake rotors• 25mm rise NS Bikes bars cut to 780mm• Frame size: medium• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel• Running tubes and Tannus armour inserts• 650 lb titanium rear spring, stiff, slow and progressive• Shimano Saint brakes with 203mm front rotor and 180mm rear• Title carbon rims• Frame size: XL• 27.5" front / 26" rear wheel• Sram AXS 7spd drivetrain• 276 psi in rear shock• Single crown fork with 63.5 psi fork, with 3 tokens• 25mm rise Chromag Fubar OSX bars cut to 780mm wide• Frame size: large• 27.5" front / 27.5" rear wheel• Hope Fortus 30 rims• Tire pressure: 32 psi tubeless• Hope Tech4 brakes• 110 psi fork, mid compression and slow rebound