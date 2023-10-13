Video: 5 More Custom Freeride Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 13, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

We're here with 5 more custom freeride bikes from Red Bull Rampage 2023. Join Dan Wolfe as he chats to riders about their setups.

4 Comments
  • 9 1
 Up next: 10 Clouds That Kinda Look Like Animals From Red Bull Rampage 2023
  • 1 0
 Can you show us all the best Rambage bikes of all the years to choose the best?
  • 1 0
 Kurt's bike is an Insurgent not a wreckoning!?!?!? Or maybe its the same bike with small wheels.
  • 1 0
 Did they really just take Kurt’s bike and ride it around without asking? Didn’t say a word about the $1600 shock either





