Video: 5 More Custom Freeride Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2023
Oct 13, 2023
Pinkbike Originals
We're here with 5 more custom freeride bikes from Red Bull Rampage 2023. Join Dan Wolfe as he chats to riders about their setups.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Bike Checks
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2023
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,018 articles
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Injury Report]
165703 views
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
110378 views
Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023
85939 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
59452 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
49140 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Massively Overshoots His Canyon Gap - Red Bull Rampage 2023
43979 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
35330 views
Szymon Godziek & Brendan Fairclough Tick Off 'The Battleship' - Red Bull Rampage 2023
34099 views
Score
Time
9
1
mrpfp
(1 hours ago)
Up next: 10 Clouds That Kinda Look Like Animals From Red Bull Rampage 2023
[Reply]
1
0
Takisanandreas
(1 hours ago)
Can you show us all the best Rambage bikes of all the years to choose the best?
[Reply]
1
0
ceez28
(9 mins ago)
Kurt's bike is an Insurgent not a wreckoning!?!?!? Or maybe its the same bike with small wheels.
[Reply]
1
0
olafthemoose
(8 mins ago)
Did they really just take Kurt’s bike and ride it around without asking? Didn’t say a word about the $1600 shock either
[Reply]
