Video: 5 More Off-Season Exercises from Coach Dee

I hope you made it through the holidays well and have started 2020 with a renewed approach to improving your riding. Let's keep pushing the gym work, starting with the introduction of part two of our offseason series.
In December, I taught you a five workout superset
to work on hip and shoulder stability. You should be feeling the fruits of that labor as we move into step two, uni-lateral stability and core blaster routine. I suggest continuing to use December's program at least once a week while you do this one twice.
This month's goal is to create forces though the body in three planes of movement (sagittal, frontal, transverse). Think of it as 'anti-rotation' training and/or "posture maintenance under load" types of training. We all know that pulling harder on our handlebars during a sprint or uphill effort results in a stronger leg push. This is your muscular system being able to transfer those hand-to-feet forces efficiently. This is one important training aspect that we mountain bikers need more than road cyclists simply due to the terrain we ride. Force transfer in the body is often one of the causes of injury because the "weak link" in the chain tends to be the point of most stress occurrence. So, when you work to create more efficiency in your upper body to lower body force transfer, it opens up the opportunity to increase wattage, ride longer, have more strength-endurance and especially helps to handle OTB's and other crash scenarios.
Like in the video, perform each of these five exercises back-to-back without rest. See variables below.Curtsey LungeVariables:
Exercise #1- 6-10 reps each side
Exercise #2- MAX form - stop two reps before form suffers
Exercise #3- 10-15 reps each leg
Exercise #4- 6-10 reps each leg
Exercise #5- 20-30 reps total
Rest 90 seconds and perform 2-4 sets depending on your experience and fitness level
I want to challenge you to three gym training sessions per week. You can try a schedule similar to this:
Monday - Off
Tuesday - Gym day - do this circuit and whatever else
Wednesday - Ride, Interval type workout
Thursday - Gym day - do this circuit (or December's) and whatever else
Friday - Off or Skills day
Saturday - Gym day - do this circuit, then go ride or visa-versa
Sunday - Big ride day
Don't forget how important rest days are. This is when you give your body and brain the chance to accept and absorb the stress you have imposed upon it during your training sessions. You do not improve while training, it's rest that allows you to improve. Be smart. Rest.
Coach Dee is an ambassador for @yeticycles
and trainer to thousands worldwide. He's used his MTB training programs to win two season championships as a Masters racer in the @BigMtnEnduro
series. Click here
to find a program to fit your exact needs.
Want more training content? Check out previous articles.
1 Comment
Post a Comment