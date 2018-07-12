Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: 5 New Aluminum Enduro Bikes - Eurobike 2018
Jul 12, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
We had the carbon bikes out, now it's time for some metal!
Missed our round-up of carbon Enduro bikes from Eurobike? Watch it
here
.
Click here to subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel!
15 Comments
Score
Time
+ 12
jackalope
(44 mins ago)
LOL...alloy bikes aren't even rideable. I mean, look at the Commencal team, they haven't won jack sh!t on their bronze age metal bikes...Please PB, lets limit the coverage to $13K plastic bikes and $3K plastic wheels.
[Reply]
+ 1
chillrider199
(37 mins ago)
Yeah if I can still afford the bike after I donate my legs, one eyeball, 4 fingers, and an ass cheek, I dont want to see it. Period.
[Reply]
+ 3
ismasan
(28 mins ago)
like those poor bastards racing WC on DT ex471 ally rims with that ridiculously narrow 25mm... god bless them
[Reply]
+ 1
jackalope
(12 mins ago)
@ismasan
: Right?! My working assumption is most of them are dead now. Just not possible to run that narrow sh!t and live through the experience.
Remember: Don't ride 25 if you want to survive
Pour a little Stans on the ground in their honor...
[Reply]
+ 1
rockchomper
(4 mins ago)
@jackalope
: haha i wanted to say this but didnt know how, thank you,
[Reply]
+ 15
pahblo
(42 mins ago)
C'mon PB I'm at work and can't watch the videos. I need pictures.
[Reply]
+ 8
ScandiumRider
(37 mins ago)
I agree. These "videos-as-articles" suck. I browse at work sometimes and it's easy to stop and start reading an article, but I can't listen to/watch videos while I work. Stop it
@pinkbikeoriginals
...
[Reply]
+ 3
endlessblockades
(33 mins ago)
@ScandiumRider
@pinkbikeoriginals
@pahblo
The problem is that you work for Big Brother - that's not Pinkbike's fault is it......? Clearly you need to adjust your career path to prioritize PB.
[Reply]
+ 6
WAKIdesigns
(48 mins ago)
I think Ghost is one of the best looking Sessions out there
[Reply]
+ 1
Milko3D
(33 mins ago)
I think the best looking Session is the Scott (Gambler) Prototype
[Reply]
+ 1
Brdjanin
(29 mins ago)
Guys from Orange bikes probably think like this :1st we will use old suspension technology then we will make really fuggly bike and then we will put ugliest color available so like that we’ll be different from everibody else ^__^’
[Reply]
+ 2
funkzander
(9 mins ago)
santa cruz puts out a colourway and the year after everybody and their moms have the exact same colourway
[Reply]
+ 1
rockchomper
(1 mins ago)
Going coil shock only is a bold strategy Cotton, lets see if it pays off.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(41 mins ago)
"Capable to pin the trails"
[Reply]
- 1
agnostic
(13 mins ago)
Yeah if people could stop painting bikes orange this year that would be great... Way too many orange colorways
[Reply]
