Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022

Apr 11, 2022
by Mike Levy  


Come with us for a walk through the Sea Otter venue to look for new bikes and gear. Max and I find a prototype Polygon using a six-bar suspension layout, the Reeb SST with its 3D-printed frame components and flex-stays, Van Dessel's carbon trail bike, Revel's new 29" wheeled Rail, and Mondraker's 130mm-travel Raze that comes with their own suspension telemetry system.

Posted In:
Videos First Looks Mondraker Polygon Reeb Revel Bikes Van Dessel Mike Levy Sea Otter 2022


23 Comments

  • 67 0
 At risk of being old school, can we have photo stories? Watching video's in the workshop on the work's computer is drawing waaaay to much attention.
  • 30 1
 Polygon: www.pinkbike.com/news/polygons-new-6-bar-enduro-bike-sea-otter-2022.html
Reeb: www.pinkbike.com/news/reeb-cycles-unveils-prototype-steel-sst-full-suspension-bike.html
Revel: www.pinkbike.com/news/first-look-revels-new-rail-29.html
Raze: www.pinkbike.com/news/first-look-mondraker-foxy-carbon-raze-2022.html

Now get back to work. And you should really still watch the video, because otherwise Levy got a sunburn for nothing.
  • 6 0
 Hah, yeah... I much prefer looking at photos
  • 1 0
 +1 request i think my boss is on to me
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: do you have a similar photo gallery link for the Digit story, please?
Digit: pinkbike.com/news/digit-prototype-datum-trail-bike-and-clever-hidden-shock-sea-otter-2022.html
  • 1 0
 Photo stories don’t draw ad revenue like YouTube videos.
  • 2 0
 Wear safety glasses with HUD and bone conducting sound. I should patent that. dang it letter in my inbox Specialized is suing me for patent infringement on their glasses argh
  • 1 0
 What’s an ad on YouTube? @BiNARYBiKE:
  • 7 0
 Standing by for the photo album recap…
  • 7 0
 same, could have been an email.
  • 1 0
 @racecase: per my last email it was
  • 1 0
 @racecase: Could have been a smoke signal
  • 6 0
 yo I want that REEB
  • 3 0
 Opportunity missed to ask if "You deserve a Raze"
  • 2 0
 What about the new Cervelo MTBs that had an article and video that was magically taken down.
  • 1 0
 we don't talk about Cervelo
  • 1 0
 Love that REEB, highly considering it as my next short travel rig. But I really wish the seat stay and top tube were completely lined up, its messing with my OCD.
  • 2 0
 Awaiting for the "Cervelo Prototypes" that disappear after posting
  • 2 1
 66.5° seat angle on the Mondraker?
  • 1 0
 Shock backwards on polygon to be non conformist?
  • 1 0
 Hey mike Please go look at the Chris Chance tent. Please
  • 2 0
 At this point new suspension designs are just gimmicks...there is only so much you can play with antisquat and progressivity etc etc....we have reached the peak in terms of linkage designs it all just depends what kinematic compromises you are willing to make. There will never be a bike in the future that rips all other bikes apart from a kinematic point of view even ones we have now, we have reached the peak in terms of this. For real progress from suspension now we need to get rid of telescopic forks, have true live valving that deals with compression and rebound adjustment in real time or even better fully active suspension. 4 bar, 6 bar, sixfinity, 21 bar it doesn't matter...they are all doing the same thing just some lean towards pedal efficiency more and some towards plushness and look different for marketing or trademarks sake. We are not going to hit some holy grail of suspension just based on frame kinematics....there needs to be some real drastic changes to bikes in the coming years to be worth buying over the bikes we have now...suspension design has peaked, geometry has gone about as far as it can go without compromising too many things, some would say it has gone too far, brakes have got so powerful you can send yourself over the bars in some cases with the light pullof your index finger....we need real technological advancement now, not just shifting stuff a few mm here a few degree there and acting as if it's revolutionary and the latest and greatest thing coming in at 15'000 dollars and it's 2% better than the top end bike that you bought a couple years ago and has now depreciated to 2k on Ebay.
  • 1 1
 Lol, every year the MTB industry reminds me of how totally awesome the BMX industry is.

