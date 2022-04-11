Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022

Come with us for a walk through the Sea Otter venue to look for new bikes and gear. Max and I find a prototype Polygon using a six-bar suspension layout, the Reeb SST with its 3D-printed frame components and flex-stays, Van Dessel's carbon trail bike, Revel's new 29" wheeled Rail, and Mondraker's 130mm-travel Raze that comes with their own suspension telemetry system.
Now get back to work. And you should really still watch the video, because otherwise Levy got a sunburn for nothing.
