Video: 5 of the Craziest Race Runs from Red Bull Hardline

Sep 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFew places in this world give mountain bikers more shivers than the Dyfi Valley in UK. Over the past decade the Welsh hillsides have provided the perfect terrain for Dan Atherton to turn his visions into reality. The most famous of them all is Red Bull Hardline — a track so rough, even the best of the best have to push themselves way out of their comfort zone to ride it top to bottom.

Every run down the unapologetic breath-taking, bone-breaking and hero-making line is a spectacle worth watching time and time again, yet some of them have gone down into the history books as the wildest Red Bull Hardline runs ever.

In order of appearance:
Gee Atherton from 2018
Dan Atherton from 2016
Bernard Kerr from 2016
Adam Brayton from 2017
Kaos Seagrave from 2019. Red Bull


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I wouldn't exactly call it the craziest moments but it was certainly good to watch
  • 1 0
 MENTAL!
  • 1 0
 actually it's redbull hardline
  • 1 0
 nvm, same thing

