Video: 5 of the Wildest Runs from Leogang DH World Cups

Oct 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesWatch 5 of the best and craziest downhill MTB runs from over the years at Leogang, Austria! Red Bull


4 Comments

  • 5 0
 Gwin. Chainless. Done.
  • 1 0
 Stevie's run never fails to put a tear in my eye, I will never forget that season.
  • 1 0
 RIP CHAINSAW
  • 1 0
 Dat dismount..

