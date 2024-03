Max Fredriksson's Cannondale Dave

Come along with Dan Wolfe and take a deeper look into what mountain bikes some of the top slopestyle riders are running.00:00 - Intro00:10 - Max Fredriksson's Cannondale Dave03:16 - Robin Goomes's Prototype Yeti DJ05:29 - Dawid Godziek's Specialized p307:58 - Patricia Drunen's Rose Bruce09:22 - Emil Johansson's Prototype Trek Ticket Hardtail12:05 - Outro