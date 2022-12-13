Video: 5 Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
Trail Bike Roundtable
There aren't many places in the world better suited to bike testing than Whistler, BC. The bike park provided easy access to a wide range of trail styles, and made it easy to get in a bunch of back-to-back laps on the five bikes we had on hand for this Field Test. We did our best to choose trails that were well suited to the bikes' intentions, although there may have been a few bonus laps in the mix in zones where you might not typically expect to see a trail bike...
Don't worry, though, we earned our turns too, pedaling up countless steep, techy climbs in order to see which of these five bikes truly deserved the all-rounder designation. Whistler's not just for DH bikes or slopestyle machines – there's a lifetime's worth of trails to explore outside of the bike park, no lift ticket required.
The bikes for this round of testing can all be slotted into the aggressive trail bike category, although the Scott Genius teeters on the edge of that designation with its 150mm of rear travel and geometry numbers that look like they were lifted from an enduro bike. At the other end of the travel spectrum is the 130mm Norco Fluid, which punched well above its $3,999 USD price tag. On the topic of pricing, we realize that most of the bikes in this round-up are very, very expensive. We've got another Value Field Test in the works next year that'll focus on more obtainable options, so stay tuned for that some time in 2023.
After all of the testing was done, Mike Levy and I sat down to figure out which bikes were our favorites, which ones surpised us, and which ones didn't quite make the grade. When it comes to the best pedaling options, the bikes that felt quick and efficient, the Santa Cruz Hightower and Trek Fuel EX were our top picks. The Yeti SB140 is in the mix too, thanks to its quicker handling and excellent traction.
For riders who place a higher priority on downhill performance, the Trek Fuel EX hits that mark too, as does the Scott Genius. The Genius isn't going to be for everyone due to its high level of integrated everything, but there's no denying that it's a great descender.
Watch the roundtable for even more insight into which bikes impressed us, surprised us, or disappointed us, plus a comparison round with one of last year's favorites, the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO.
