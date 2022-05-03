Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST





Cascade Peak vs Stumpjumper vs Izzo vs Spectral 125 vs Process 134

Fezzari Cascade Peak

• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66.4° head-tube angle

• 75° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 463mm (large)

• Weight: 32.9 lb / 14.92 kg

• $2,999 USD

Specialized Stumpjumper Alloy

• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65 / 65.5° head-tube angle

• 77.2 / 77.7° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 475 / 480mm (S4)

• Weight: 35.6 lb / 16.14 kg

• $2,650 USD

Canyon Spectral 125

• Travel: 125mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64° head-tube angle

• 76.5° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 486mm (large)

• Weight: 34.9 lb / 15.83 kg

• $3,499 USD

YT Izzo

• Travel: 130mm rear, 130mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66 / 66.5° head-tube angle

• 77 / 77.5° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 472mm (large)

• Weight: 30.40 lb / 13.78 kg

• $3,399 USD

Kona Process 134

• Travel: 134mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66° head-tube angle

• 76.3° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 475mm (large)

• Weight: 35.30 lb / 16.01 kg

• $2,599 USD

The 2022 Value Bike Field Test was made possible thanks to Visit Tucson and Norrona clothing.

After we'd finished picking cactus spikes our of our hands and drank another gallon of horchata, it was time to see which of these five full-suspension trail bikes stood out from the rest. The two clear favorites ended up being the Canyon Spectral 125 and the YT Izzo. Both bikes are very well spec'd for the price, and deciding which one to go with really comes down to what type of terrain you prefer – the Izzo does better on rolling terrain, with a light, lively feel that makes it well suited to long trail rides, while the Spectral 125 has the edge at higher speeds and on steeper trails thanks to its longer and slacker geometry.The Specialized Stumpjumper is also worthy of a mention, thanks to its well thought-out frame design and geometry. While we weren't totally impressed with all of the Stumpy's components, the chassis itself is a great starting point for riders who want a bike that's worth upgrading as time goes on.On the topic of components, Fezzari's Cascade Peak has the best spec for the price – somehow they managed to put a top of the line fork from DVO and a SRAM GX drivetrain on a bike that's less than $3,000 USD. Once again, it was Shimano's Deore and SLX drivetrains that won us over – in a head-to-head battle, we'd pick either of those drivetrains over SRAM's SX and NX options. Brakes were another factor in separating one model from another – the Kona Process 134 and its Alhonga brakes is a prime example of a bike with modern geometry that couldn't reach its full potential due to lackluster stopping power.Watch the full roundtable video for more insight into our favorite and least favorite bikes, and vote below for the bike you'd most like to try.