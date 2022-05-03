Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable

May 3, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST


Value Full-Suspension Roundtable


Cascade Peak vs Stumpjumper vs Izzo vs Spectral 125 vs Process 134


After we'd finished picking cactus spikes our of our hands and drank another gallon of horchata, it was time to see which of these five full-suspension trail bikes stood out from the rest. The two clear favorites ended up being the Canyon Spectral 125 and the YT Izzo. Both bikes are very well spec'd for the price, and deciding which one to go with really comes down to what type of terrain you prefer – the Izzo does better on rolling terrain, with a light, lively feel that makes it well suited to long trail rides, while the Spectral 125 has the edge at higher speeds and on steeper trails thanks to its longer and slacker geometry.

The Specialized Stumpjumper is also worthy of a mention, thanks to its well thought-out frame design and geometry. While we weren't totally impressed with all of the Stumpy's components, the chassis itself is a great starting point for riders who want a bike that's worth upgrading as time goes on.

On the topic of components, Fezzari's Cascade Peak has the best spec for the price – somehow they managed to put a top of the line fork from DVO and a SRAM GX drivetrain on a bike that's less than $3,000 USD. Once again, it was Shimano's Deore and SLX drivetrains that won us over – in a head-to-head battle, we'd pick either of those drivetrains over SRAM's SX and NX options. Brakes were another factor in separating one model from another – the Kona Process 134 and its Alhonga brakes is a prime example of a bike with modern geometry that couldn't reach its full potential due to lackluster stopping power.

Watch the full roundtable video for more insight into our favorite and least favorite bikes, and vote below for the bike you'd most like to try.


Fezzari Cascade Peak
• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66.4° head-tube angle
• 75° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 463mm (large)
• Weight: 32.9 lb / 14.92 kg
• $2,999 USD
FULL REVIEW

Specialized Stumpjumper Alloy
• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65 / 65.5° head-tube angle
• 77.2 / 77.7° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475 / 480mm (S4)
• Weight: 35.6 lb / 16.14 kg
• $2,650 USD
FULL REVIEW

Canyon Spectral 125
• Travel: 125mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• 76.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 486mm (large)
• Weight: 34.9 lb / 15.83 kg
• $3,499 USD
FULL REVIEW

YT Izzo
• Travel: 130mm rear, 130mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66 / 66.5° head-tube angle
• 77 / 77.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 472mm (large)
• Weight: 30.40 lb / 13.78 kg
• $3,399 USD
FULL REVIEW

Kona Process 134
• Travel: 134mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66° head-tube angle
• 76.3° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• Weight: 35.30 lb / 16.01 kg
• $2,599 USD
FULL REVIEW

Which value full-suspension bike would you most like to ride?






The 2022 Value Bike Field Test was made possible thanks to Visit Tucson and Norrona clothing.




14 Comments

  • 8 4
 Do they go over the fact that two of the cheapest bikes are almost a thousand dollars less than the two most expensive bikes?

Surely at this level going from approx $2500 to $3500 puts the bikes in a completely different price bracket.

Edit - Mike says below there is a $3500 price cap - fair enough but $2600 is a bloody huge amount under.
  • 1 0
 Yep, that Kona plus a $900 upgrade budget is my pick
  • 4 0
 If we sliced the price bracket any narrower it'd become more difficult to do a group test. You're right, a $1,000 price difference is significant, but hopefully watching / reading these reviews makes it easier to see what you gain or lose by going up or down in price.
  • 2 0
 I basically live my whole life in the "value" category, so THANK YOU for the focus on bike models that cost less than most used cars or new motorcycles. Ever since my first mountainbike in the late '80s it's been a journey of finding a basic model with a great frame, riding hard and breaking stuff, and two years later end up with almost an entirely new bike built off upgraded replacement parts on that original frame. Newer bikes are pretty amazing for what they can do and how long some components last, so new folks may not have to follow this path, but I still do! Just pulled the trigger on a $1700 full-sus enduro frame and can't wait to get it and get rollin. It was not easy finding a frame-only for $2k!
  • 1 0
 complete bikes even ENTRY models like that Stumpy are great bikes and cheaper than building up your own. You get amazing frames and components that are good enough to start biking. Then you can start upgrading after a season or so. Frame geos in 2021 - 2022 models I think reached PERFECT numbers.
  • 1 0
 jus feel like im taking crazy pills, when we are talking about a value field test... The Deore spec Canyon Spectral is 2900 USD. and the SLX spec is only 100 dollars more than YTs NX build. I mean, I guess that speaks a lot about the frames if the team felt this way, and good on YT, but again as a VALUE test I'm surprised both specs of the Canyon weren't talked about more. as an overall value, not 'the bike if you wanna get rowdy'.

I think sometimes the information gets lost in context when you force yourself to stay within the field test options. and people have been begging for field tests to include references to previous bikes in the same category. which ultimately just means they want more relevant context. comparing a 2600$ Kona to a 3500$ Canyon punch for punch muddies the waters. mentioning the Deore spec as a middle ground and competitor to the Fezzari would have been reasonable.
  • 5 2
 Random observation: this roundtable is the furniture equivalent of sticking a square peg in a round hole.
  • 2 0
 Why you gotta make it sexual?
  • 3 0
 The Izzo might be my next bike.
  • 4 3
 H to the izz-O, V to the izz-A 100
  • 1 1
 You guys should do a field test of the people who asked
  • 7 8
 And ibis Ripley AF wins again
  • 6 0
 Unfortunately, the Ripley AF wouldn't have qualified for this year's round of value bike testing - the Deore model is now priced at $3,799, which puts it above our $3,500 price cap. It's still a great bike, though.
  • 3 0
 Especially at 2021 price... I still feel like I robbed the shop getting that bike fully GX equipped for $3200





