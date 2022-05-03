Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
Value Full-Suspension Roundtable
Cascade Peak vs Stumpjumper vs Izzo vs Spectral 125 vs Process 134
After we'd finished picking cactus spikes our of our hands and drank another gallon of horchata, it was time to see which of these five full-suspension trail bikes stood out from the rest. The two clear favorites ended up being the Canyon Spectral 125 and the YT Izzo. Both bikes are very well spec'd for the price, and deciding which one to go with really comes down to what type of terrain you prefer – the Izzo does better on rolling terrain, with a light, lively feel that makes it well suited to long trail rides, while the Spectral 125 has the edge at higher speeds and on steeper trails thanks to its longer and slacker geometry.
The Specialized Stumpjumper is also worthy of a mention, thanks to its well thought-out frame design and geometry. While we weren't totally impressed with all of the Stumpy's components, the chassis itself is a great starting point for riders who want a bike that's worth upgrading as time goes on.
On the topic of components, Fezzari's Cascade Peak has the best spec for the price – somehow they managed to put a top of the line fork from DVO and a SRAM GX drivetrain on a bike that's less than $3,000 USD. Once again, it was Shimano's Deore and SLX drivetrains that won us over – in a head-to-head battle, we'd pick either of those drivetrains over SRAM's SX and NX options. Brakes were another factor in separating one model from another – the Kona Process 134 and its Alhonga brakes is a prime example of a bike with modern geometry that couldn't reach its full potential due to lackluster stopping power.
Watch the full roundtable video for more insight into our favorite and least favorite bikes, and vote below for the bike you'd most like to try.
14 Comments
Surely at this level going from approx $2500 to $3500 puts the bikes in a completely different price bracket.
Edit - Mike says below there is a $3500 price cap - fair enough but $2600 is a bloody huge amount under.
I think sometimes the information gets lost in context when you force yourself to stay within the field test options. and people have been begging for field tests to include references to previous bikes in the same category. which ultimately just means they want more relevant context. comparing a 2600$ Kona to a 3500$ Canyon punch for punch muddies the waters. mentioning the Deore spec as a middle ground and competitor to the Fezzari would have been reasonable.