Must Watch: 5 World Firsts from Red Bull District Ride Best Trick

The Red Bull District Ride is back with impressive results! Five years after the last Urban Slopestyle Festival in Nuremberg, the best riders in the world showed that they too are ready for the big show. Today, much like the rest of the season, Emil Johansson (SWE) stood out in particular. Emil deservedly secured victory in the Best Trick Contest with a 360 tailwhip to barspin to opposite downside tailwhip. Among the women competing for the first time ever in Big Air at Redbull District Ride, Gemma Corbera (ESP) crowned herself champion with a nice big backflip.
In addition to the usual suspects of Dawid Godziek (POL), Emil Johansson (SWE) and Nicholi Rogatkin (USA), all of the riders were charging for the top spot. Nico Scholze (GER) and Alejandro Bonafe (ESP) were throwing down crazy combinations. Alejandro Bonafe pulled off a world’s first when he landed a perfect cash roll tailwhip to barspin while Nico Scholze (GER) was laying out super extended backflip supermans.
Unfortunately for them, it was not enough as Dawid Godziek, Diego Caverzasi (ITA), and Emil Johansson would also be putting down world’s firsts. While Rogatkin didn't do a world’s first, he did pull off a 1440, a trick only he has ever done before.
Godziek held onto the lead for a long time with his twister-tuck no hander to barspin until Emil bumped him out of the top spot with his own world’s first with the 360 tailwhip to barspin to opposite downside tailwhip. This would secure the lead for Emil giving him a first place in Best Trick while also currently sitting in the top spot with one run of slopestyle complete. World firsts
Emil Johansson: 360 tailwhip to barspin to opposite downside tailwhip
Dawid Godziek: Twister no hander to barspin
Alejandro Bonafe: Cash roll tailwhip to barspin
Diego Caverzasi: Backflip cliffhanger to tailwhip &Backflip barspin to double tailwhipFinal Ranking
Emil Johansson (360 tailwhip to barspin to opposite downside tailwhip)
Dawid Godziek (Twister no hander to barspin)
Nicholi Rogatkin (1440)
“I didn’t even think of doing my best trick today, but I thought it was going to be good training for tomorrow. I enjoyed it and I had this trick in mind for some time. I didn’t plan to do it, but it all came together and I’m so stoked.” said an elated Emil after securing the lead in Best Trick and currently sitting first in Slopestyle.
World First: Women’s Best Trick Contest at Red Bull District Ride
For the first time ever, five female athletes competed next to their male colleagues in Best Trick on the Red Bull District Ride course as part of the Women's Progression Session.
Caroline Buchanan (AUS) was going for it, but unfortunately took a really hard crash attempting to frontflip the massive trick jump, while Ellie Chew (NZL) also took a hard fall going for a backflip nac nac. Germany’s 15yr old Patricia Druwen showed stylish suicide nohanders while Gemma Corbera (ESP) and Ellie Chew (NZL) gave the crowd a great show with massive backflips with Gemma taking the top spot with a little bit more style and amplitude on her flip. It's very exciting to see where the sport of women's Best Trick was at, is at and where it will end up with nothing, but progression predicted for the future. Ranking
Gemma Corbera (ESP)
Ellie Chew (NZL)
Patricia Druwen (GER)
“It’s insane I don’t even have words!” - Gemma Corbera when asked how it felt to win the Best Trick contest.
Red Bull District Ride Slopestyle: 1st Run
Due to the difficult weather forecast for tomorrow, an additional first official and judged run was carried out today at the Red Bull District Ride. This means that there are no longer two runs but three runs, of which the best one will count. Already today, the riders threw a lot into the balance – in the provisional ranking after the first run, Emil Johansson is at the top, followed by Nicholi Rogatkin and Max Fredriksson.
