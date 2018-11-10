Video: 5 Year Old's Rowdy Commute to Kindergarten

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

View this post on Instagram

Whistler hasn’t been closed long and he is already asking to go back. “But theres no snow outside, why can’t we go?!”. Our friends back in Colorado are snowboarding already. This will be our first Washington winter. 🤞 to good snow, or good trails 🤞#7months #age5 I------------------------------- @washington_outdoor_family @washington_outdoor_family @washington_outdoor_family --------------------------------| #onealriders #oneofus #onealmx#enjoytheride #mtb #downhill #singletrack #mtbpictureoftheday #extreme #pnw #repost #amazingkids #kiduro #crazyshit #bike #trail #bikeislove #cyclinglife #actionsports #flatsucks #followme #kids #rideordie #peopleareawesome #grom #progression #mountainbike #whistler