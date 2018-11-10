Video: 5 Year Old's Rowdy Commute to Kindergarten

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Whistler hasn’t been closed long and he is already asking to go back. “But theres no snow outside, why can’t we go?!”. Our friends back in Colorado are snowboarding already. This will be our first Washington winter. 🤞 to good snow, or good trails 🤞#7months #age5 I------------------------------- @washington_outdoor_family @washington_outdoor_family @washington_outdoor_family --------------------------------| #onealriders #oneofus #onealmx#enjoytheride #mtb #downhill #singletrack #mtbpictureoftheday #extreme #pnw #repost #amazingkids #kiduro #crazyshit #bike #trail #bikeislove #cyclinglife #actionsports #flatsucks #followme #kids #rideordie #peopleareawesome #grom #progression #mountainbike #whistler
but seriously, this kid is 5 and probably hits features I wouldnt hit. cant believe how good kids so young are.
