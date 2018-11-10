VIDEOS

Video: 5 Year Old's Rowdy Commute to Kindergarten

Nov 10, 2018
by Colin Zimmerman  
Crosby has a Rowdy Commute to Kindergarten

by washingtonoutdoorfamily
Kindergarten Sender

Crosby is a 5 year old shredder living right by the trailhead to Tiger Mountain in Washington State. Lucky kid! This is his first video part and he loved filming it. Check out his fictitious route to school across Tiger Mountains Lower Predator and around Duthie Hill Mountain Bike Park. Crosby loves to go fast and send big drops. Right now he is receiving rider support from Oneal Racing. He is only 5 but riding black diamond features in Whistler and the PNW. The coming years are going to hold some wild rides. If you like what you see then come check him out on Instagram as the @washington_outdoor_family.

View this post on Instagram

Whistler hasn’t been closed long and he is already asking to go back. “But theres no snow outside, why can’t we go?!”. Our friends back in Colorado are snowboarding already. This will be our first Washington winter. 🤞 to good snow, or good trails 🤞#7months #age5 I------------------------------- @washington_outdoor_family @washington_outdoor_family @washington_outdoor_family --------------------------------| #onealriders #oneofus #onealmx#enjoytheride #mtb #downhill #singletrack #mtbpictureoftheday #extreme #pnw #repost #amazingkids #kiduro #crazyshit #bike #trail #bikeislove #cyclinglife #actionsports #flatsucks #followme #kids #rideordie #peopleareawesome #grom #progression #mountainbike #whistler

A post shared by Zimmerman Family (@washington_outdoor_family) on


Happy Trails!

15 Comments

  • + 2
 no close-up shots of grinding coffee beans and making espresso?? what an amateur "getting ready for ride" edit. pffft

but seriously, this kid is 5 and probably hits features I wouldnt hit. cant believe how good kids so young are.
  • + 1
 Check out Harry the Beast 2010 on instagram If you want an incentive to trade your bike for Star Wars collectors items
  • + 3
 5 years old and he is riding like that?! This kid is the future! So rad!!
  • + 3
 5 year old has a better bike than I do. WTF
  • + 2
 Those drops are literally twice his height. Think about the scale of what hes hitting when you're 5 year old sized.....
  • + 2
 Really impressive riding! Imagine how good he could be if his parents fed him some breakfast Wink Smile
  • + 2
 Super awesome and very lucky kid
  • + 2
 I rode the bus for an hour to get to school..... Lucky kid!
  • + 2
 Bright future ahead! Keep having fun!
  • + 1
 Yeah right...this kid is going to lock that bike up outside the school....so unbelievable...
  • + 0
 That’s seriously your comment after watching this vid? Ok guy...
  • + 2
 Ummm...sarcasm...@pargolf8:
  • + 0
 @aharvey: not sure you know how sarcasm works. Are you being sarcastic about him locking up his bike? Or being unbelievable?
  • + 1
 Bruh literally Jackson Goldstone 2
  • + 2
 This is amazing!

