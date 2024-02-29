Video: 50 Person Party Trains with Transition Bikes

Company Trips might be our favorite holiday!

We all came to Transition because of our shared passion in riding bikes and experiencing the outdoors on two wheels. It doesn't happen often, but when we all get to ride together we know we're in for a good time. Follow along to see what went down at our 2023 Company Trip in Darrington, WA!Darrington is located one and a half hours to the southeast of Bellingham in the shadows of the Cascades. North Mountain is a humble rounded peak compared to the gnarled Cascades also surrounding Darrington, but is home to some of our area's most technical sustained riding.All 50 of TR's employees shut down their computers and hung up their tools to share some two wheeled time with the whole company. Food was prepared by the Outpost Eat's staff where they dished up 3 insane meals a day for the two day trip.We're already looking forward to next year's trip and might have to go right back to Darrington!