Vallnord Bike Park has been open since 27th June and Hugo Frixtalon has already had the chance to come and shred it with his new Meta AM 29!



“The Meta AM 29 is definitely my favourite bike! This is the one I use the most. I always take it with me when I just want to have fun in the bike park or practice enduro. I can do anything on it, it’s so versatile! If I could only have one bike in my garage, it would be the Meta AM 29 for sure,” he says.



Video: Gaetan Clary

Photos: Nico Brizin — Commencal