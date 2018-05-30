VIDEOS

Video: 50to01 Jib & Flow at Windhill Bike Park

May 30, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


3 Comments

  • + 2
 That was wicked dudes honestly. I remember my buddy always used to say, "you gotta turn it up for the camera", and I was always like, "it's been turned up ever since I started riding". People have high expectations.
  • + 1
 This was such a sick day. Some serious riding went down! Those dudes make it look stupidly effortless...I nailed the effortlessly stupid look
  • + 1
 Think sam aka dave might be the most stylish rider to ever swing a leg over a mountainbike or at least up there with semenuk and guy marsh

