Video: 50to01 Ride Classic Scottish Race Venues on the New Cannondale Enduro Bike

Jun 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWe took the new rigs up to the rummest spot we knew, they handled it like a day out at Blackpool. With ease and finesse, the new frame configuration feels better the faster it's ridden.50to01



9 Comments

  • 3 0
 Mint video. looking so fast as always. Glencoe Red sections shown are not classic yet... they have not even been raced yet!!! 1st race on the is in a couple of weeks time. Fingers crossed for dry weather.
  • 4 0
 Bike looks unreal... Riders ain't bad either. Silent & Smooth.
When I grow up I want to ride like that, right @Guyonnabike ?
  • 5 0
 Good riding. Dudes are so smooth. Goals right there
  • 5 0
 yo, sick.
  • 1 0
 when are they going to officially release that bike??
  • 3 0
 When the hype hits max level
  • 1 0
 We need info on the bike.
  • 1 0
 not enough yes mate or footplants
  • 1 0
 Coincidentally, Blackpool feels better the harder it's ridden.

