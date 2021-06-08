Pinkbike.com
Video: 50to01 Ride Classic Scottish Race Venues on the New Cannondale Enduro Bike
Jun 8, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
We took the new rigs up to the rummest spot we knew, they handled it like a day out at Blackpool. With ease and finesse, the new frame configuration feels better the faster it's ridden.
—
50to01
Videos
Riding Videos
Cannondale
Josh Bryceland
Sam Hockenhull
50to01
9 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
betsie
(22 mins ago)
Mint video. looking so fast as always. Glencoe Red sections shown are not classic yet... they have not even been raced yet!!! 1st race on the is in a couple of weeks time. Fingers crossed for dry weather.
[Reply]
4
0
goldn
(16 mins ago)
Bike looks unreal... Riders ain't bad either. Silent & Smooth.
When I grow up I want to ride like that, right
@Guyonnabike
?
[Reply]
5
0
Guyonnabike
(30 mins ago)
Good riding. Dudes are so smooth. Goals right there
[Reply]
5
0
NorthEasternDownhiller
(33 mins ago)
yo, sick.
[Reply]
1
0
GumptionZA
(27 mins ago)
when are they going to officially release that bike??
[Reply]
3
0
elliott-20
(22 mins ago)
When the hype hits max level
[Reply]
1
0
AidanWilson
(21 mins ago)
We need info on the bike.
[Reply]
1
0
browner
(18 mins ago)
not enough yes mate or footplants
[Reply]
1
0
johnny2shoes
(12 mins ago)
Coincidentally, Blackpool feels better the harder it's ridden.
[Reply]
