Video: Slapping Turns in Tasmania with 50to01
Apr 10, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Following their trip to NZ, the 50to01 crew headed over to Tasmania to check out the what riding is on offer outside of racing. They ended up spending the whole trip at Maydena bike park because there was so much great riding to be had.
14 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 22
thenotoriousmic
(9 hours ago)
They’ve clearly included a clip of them building a corner to stop all the American pinkbikers from being triggered in the comments section when they see a bit of roost.
[Reply]
+ 5
jkramer1
(4 hours ago)
Pinkbike users triggered? Never.
[Reply]
+ 1
better-handle-than-pinkbike
(4 hours ago)
They were Aussies. More fake news from the UK
[Reply]
+ 6
AutumnMedia
(6 hours ago)
im so high right now...
[Reply]
+ 6
Saxenalilhelperwc0708pete
(8 hours ago)
The Chats
[Reply]
+ 2
better-handle-than-pinkbike
(3 hours ago)
The only Tasmania video worth a click.
Downvotes = likes
[Reply]
+ 1
glenndathesender
(5 hours ago)
loving the chats!
[Reply]
+ 1
dj100procentenduro
(7 hours ago)
Wiley!!
[Reply]
+ 1
thedriftisreal
(9 hours ago)
hotness
[Reply]
+ 0
flaflow
(5 hours ago)
ROOST KILLS
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 13
fakiko
(9 hours ago)
Slapping turns to 26" wheels NO ? Make them wider and longer to your 29" beloved wheels.NO ?
Fu#$** 27,5 and 29" standart imposition .OH and by the way Fu#$%K also one by 11x and 12x.
Dont agree ? OK Take a nice ride or FYS
[Reply]
+ 16
Spark24
(9 hours ago)
Why don't you tell us how you really feel?
[Reply]
+ 2
nvranka
(5 hours ago)
I wish I could post angry comments in a language other than my mother tongue....
[Reply]
+ 4
kookseverywhere
(5 hours ago)
portugal by far has the most angry commenters per capita on pb
[Reply]
