Video: Slapping Turns in Tasmania with 50to01

Apr 10, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Following their trip to NZ, the 50to01 crew headed over to Tasmania to check out the what riding is on offer outside of racing. They ended up spending the whole trip at Maydena bike park because there was so much great riding to be had.

14 Comments

  • + 22
 They’ve clearly included a clip of them building a corner to stop all the American pinkbikers from being triggered in the comments section when they see a bit of roost.
  • + 5
 Pinkbike users triggered? Never.
  • + 1
 They were Aussies. More fake news from the UK
  • + 6
 im so high right now...
  • + 6
 The Chats
  • + 2
 The only Tasmania video worth a click.
Downvotes = likes
  • + 1
 loving the chats!
  • + 1
 Wiley!!
  • + 1
 hotness
  • + 0
 ROOST KILLS
