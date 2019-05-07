VIDEOS

Video: 50to01, Tom Isted and Mike 'Jersey' Taylor Rip Up Revolution Bike Park

May 7, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThe Welsh hills provide the perfect playground for the Fabric crew to join us for a day sessioning the popular and hidden lines at Revolution Bike Park. With slopestyle rider Tom Isted and legendary BMX rider Mike 'Jersey' Taylor making the trip, it was all smiles.

Warming up on the jump line, the boys quickly got into their rhythm. Sending flips and sneaky gaps before ducking down into the woods for some technical trail smashing and bashing.

The afternoon brought a session in the well-hidden quarry overlooking the bike park. The boys took to sending some jump lines which brought the best out of everyone.
Another one in the bag!


