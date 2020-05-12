Pinkbike.com
Video: 50to01's Craig Evans Keeps it Smooth & Stylish
May 12, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Some visual heat dropping from Burgtec and our nan sevens, stacked up before times had changed. Kick back, feast your eyes on this and enjoy!!
—
50to01
Credit: @Burgtec
Videos
Burgtec
Craig Evans
Albatrosse
(48 mins ago)
ripping streets on the bmx, jibbing trails on the enduro bike, and winning hardline on the dh, dude was just born to be on a bike. watch his part in forwards sideways if you missed it absolute banger - actually just watch the whole vid!
[Reply]
3
0
Hogfly
(1 hours ago)
Sick one!
[Reply]
3
0
DirtCrab
(1 hours ago)
This is SO FIRE
[Reply]
1
0
Coldspringer
(30 mins ago)
Holy shit I love Craig Evans
[Reply]
1
0
SendHuckShred
(28 mins ago)
Anyone know the song? So sick tho
[Reply]
1
0
alexhyland
(53 mins ago)
Sick
[Reply]
1
0
awitt
(48 mins ago)
Makes me lust for a 5010
[Reply]
