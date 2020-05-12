Video: 50to01's Craig Evans Keeps it Smooth & Stylish

May 12, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesSome visual heat dropping from Burgtec and our nan sevens, stacked up before times had changed. Kick back, feast your eyes on this and enjoy!!50to01

Credit: @Burgtec

Posted In:
Videos Burgtec Craig Evans


7 Comments

  • 3 0
 ripping streets on the bmx, jibbing trails on the enduro bike, and winning hardline on the dh, dude was just born to be on a bike. watch his part in forwards sideways if you missed it absolute banger - actually just watch the whole vid!
  • 3 0
 Sick one!
  • 3 0
 This is SO FIRE
  • 1 0
 Holy shit I love Craig Evans
  • 1 0
 Anyone know the song? So sick tho
  • 1 0
 Sick
  • 1 0
 Makes me lust for a 5010

Post a Comment



