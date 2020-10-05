Pinkbike.com
Video: 52 Seconds of Style with Dillon Butcher
Oct 5, 2020
by
NOBL Wheels
Dillon Butcher and the sound of NOBL TR38s laced to Onyx hubs.
Filmed by: Max McCulloch
#NOBLwheels
#NOBLfamily
Videos
Riding Videos
2 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
millhouseskis
(1 hours ago)
Nothing like the sound of an Onyx hub.
[Reply]
1
0
rustyglaze5
(9 mins ago)
^exactly, being able to judge grip by sound is way better than fulfilling an 8y.o dream of making noise while riding, this aint mx.
Sound of tires and dirt is so lovely, the quieter the better!
[Reply]
