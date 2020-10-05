Video: 52 Seconds of Style with Dillon Butcher

Oct 5, 2020
by NOBL Wheels  

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels
Dillon Butcher and the sound of NOBL TR38s laced to Onyx hubs.

Filmed by: Max McCulloch

#NOBLwheels #NOBLfamily

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


2 Comments

  • 5 0
 Nothing like the sound of an Onyx hub.
  • 1 0
 ^exactly, being able to judge grip by sound is way better than fulfilling an 8y.o dream of making noise while riding, this aint mx.
Sound of tires and dirt is so lovely, the quieter the better!

Post a Comment



