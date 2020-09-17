Video: 53 Seconds of Raw Riding at Mount Washington

Sep 17, 2020
by NOBL Wheels  

The sounds of NOBL laced to an Industry Nine Hydra hub.

Riding: Max McCulloch
Filmed by: Merin Pearce

noblwheels.com

Mount Washington

Videos Max Mcculloch


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 the first 5 seconds were no riding.
  • 1 0
 Is that a Felt Decree with a custom paint job he's riding? Or that new Rossignol bike that's based on the Decree design?
  • 2 0
 HAHAHA that steez neez at the end.

