Video: 53 Seconds of Raw Riding at Mount Washington
Sep 17, 2020
NOBL Wheels
The sounds of NOBL laced to an Industry Nine Hydra hub.
Riding: Max McCulloch
Filmed by: Merin Pearce
noblwheels.com
Mount Washington
Videos
Max Mcculloch
4 Comments
2
0
Mohawkmatty
(37 mins ago)
not this Mt Washington
www.trailforks.com/tracker/map/?ping=44.275049,-71.302999
[Reply]
2
0
lukeno1
(45 mins ago)
the first 5 seconds were no riding.
[Reply]
1
0
big-red
(38 mins ago)
Is that a Felt Decree with a custom paint job he's riding? Or that new Rossignol bike that's based on the Decree design?
[Reply]
2
0
Simann
(24 mins ago)
HAHAHA that steez neez at the end.
[Reply]
4 Comments
Post a Comment