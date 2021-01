Words: ODI

Downhill Racer and ODI rider Joe Breeden is all business when he rides his DH bike. But when he gets a chance to jump on his Enduro rig, he enjoys the opportunity to let loose with creative lines and aggressive riding constantly pushing the bike to its absolute limits.Enjoy this short clip of Joe enjoying Les 2 Alpes and pushing limits of both the track and his bike.Learn more about ODI Here