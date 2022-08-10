Video: 6 Classic Bikes from the Whistler Bike Park

Aug 10, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Whistler Crankworx and Tom spent the afternoon on the hunt for some classic mountain bikes that outdate Crankworx itself. From custom F1-inspired paint jobs to ex-rental troopers the bike park has it all.

Eddy's Rocky Mountain Flatline

Tom's 2012 Specialized Status - F1 Alonso Edition

Keeno's 2007 Specialized Big Hit 1

Rich's 1999 Schwinn 4 Banger

Jordan's 2006 Cove Shocker

Brennan's 2009 Kona Stab FBI Edition





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Tom Bradshaw Crankworx Whistler 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
141252 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
139252 views
Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
98513 views
Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2022
41415 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
40117 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
37832 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2022
33573 views
12 Riders Receive Warnings or Fines After Rule Breaches at the Snowshoe XC World Cup
33157 views

12 Comments

  • 5 0
 I saw a stab primo on Saturday on upper joyride, it was basically exactly the same experience as you would have had in 2004 or whatever. Rad
  • 3 0
 No detailed spec sheets or geometry charts!?! (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
  • 1 0
 No kidding! I wish these guys would get there act together!
  • 3 0
 Anyone who is still running Shivers is a legend.
  • 1 0
 It's a single crown Shiver!!!! Most of those are long gone. I had one that flexed like crazy
  • 2 0
 Stab is so sick! Love seeing them around !
  • 1 0
 I feel like I remember the Cove frames from the old Jenson USA catalogues...
  • 1 0
 Love these articles... brings back great memories.
  • 2 1
 Some of those look like they’d still be just as capable as modern bikes
  • 1 0
 The Status of Tom’s shins need some attention…
  • 1 0
 I had a pink cove shocker in HS! Flashy AF
  • 1 0
 There's photos!!! Pinkbike is listing to the people!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009520
Mobile Version of Website