Video: 6 Classic Bikes from the Whistler Bike Park
Aug 10, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Whistler Crankworx and Tom spent the afternoon on the hunt for some classic mountain bikes that outdate Crankworx itself. From custom F1-inspired paint jobs to ex-rental troopers the bike park has it all.
Eddy's Rocky Mountain Flatline
Tom's 2012 Specialized Status - F1 Alonso Edition
Keeno's 2007 Specialized Big Hit 1
Rich's 1999 Schwinn 4 Banger
Jordan's 2006 Cove Shocker
Brennan's 2009 Kona Stab FBI Edition
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Tom Bradshaw
Crankworx Whistler 2022
12 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
TrevZ
(1 hours ago)
I saw a stab primo on Saturday on upper joyride, it was basically exactly the same experience as you would have had in 2004 or whatever. Rad
[Reply]
3
0
TOflat
(56 mins ago)
No detailed spec sheets or geometry charts!?! (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
[Reply]
1
0
charmingbob
(11 mins ago)
No kidding! I wish these guys would get there act together!
[Reply]
3
0
Nonsmoker
(32 mins ago)
Anyone who is still running Shivers is a legend.
[Reply]
1
0
Highrevkev
(17 mins ago)
It's a single crown Shiver!!!! Most of those are long gone. I had one that flexed like crazy
[Reply]
2
0
Noname13
(48 mins ago)
Stab is so sick! Love seeing them around !
[Reply]
1
0
Lanebobane
(32 mins ago)
I feel like I remember the Cove frames from the old Jenson USA catalogues...
[Reply]
1
0
jaydawg69
(1 hours ago)
Love these articles... brings back great memories.
[Reply]
2
1
enduroNZ
(1 hours ago)
Some of those look like they’d still be just as capable as modern bikes
[Reply]
1
0
KK11
(1 hours ago)
The Status of Tom’s shins need some attention…
[Reply]
1
0
Saucycheese
(20 mins ago)
I had a pink cove shocker in HS! Flashy AF
[Reply]
1
0
GDub202
(5 mins ago)
There's photos!!! Pinkbike is listing to the people!
[Reply]
