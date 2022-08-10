Video: 6 Classic Bikes from the Whistler Bike Park

Eddy's Rocky Mountain Flatline

Tom's 2012 Specialized Status - F1 Alonso Edition

Keeno's 2007 Specialized Big Hit 1

Rich's 1999 Schwinn 4 Banger

Jordan's 2006 Cove Shocker

Brennan's 2009 Kona Stab FBI Edition

It's Whistler Crankworx and Tom spent the afternoon on the hunt for some classic mountain bikes that outdate Crankworx itself. From custom F1-inspired paint jobs to ex-rental troopers the bike park has it all.