Video: 6 Downcountry Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable

Predominantly French-speaking, the residents of Quebec are major recreationalists and have been hosting mountain bike events on purpose-built trails for decades. Take the notoriously demanding Mont St. Anne World Cup cross-country track, for example. Jagged bedrock, mud-covered roots, and sandy berms have claimed more than a few rims and tires from the world’s best. Quebec’s trail networks do have it all. What better of place to base ourselves for another Downcountry Field Test?

For those not in tune with the bike category inadvertently popularized by Mike Levy, it would best be explained as building an XC race bike to have some fun with off the clock and outside the tape. There are no rules to a downcountry bike, just go out there to pedal hard and put some miles behind you.

As per usual, the bikes we’ve rallied for each have their own flavor and features that set them apart in the garage and out on the trails. From very expensive carbon component packages to affordable aluminum steeds, the rear travel ranged between a minuscule 100mm on the skinny Ibis Exie to 125-millimeter equipped RSD Wildcat.

More doesn’t always mean better though. That DW-link suspension on the Exie blew our minds when it came to keeping the rear wheel on the ground, both up and downhill. That trait had us second-guessing its true travel number.

Those two letters “DW” stand for Dave Weagle, a legendary name in the world of bicycle suspension. He’s the man behind the dual link design on Ibis bikes and the DELTA system used on Evil’s fleet, including the Following. This trail shredder isn’t afraid to lean into a corner or pop a sizeable gap. In fact, it left us pondering if the geometry was holding it back from getting wilder on the 120mm trail demon.

Both the BMC Fourstroke 01 LT One and the Lapierre XRM 8.9, the two long-shocked XC-race bikes in the test, couldn’t shake their firm pedalling platforms. We’d go on to discuss how effectively their suspension performed and how efficiently they pedalled.

Clear as day, the winner out on the trail had to be the goldilocks of the bunch, Allied’s new BC40. Not only did the build have the right ratio of travel to weight, but the geometry let us attack downhills, without getting too carried away, and still punch it uphill. Although it was the most expensive bike, it did have a few flaws when we got nit-picky.

We expected to have a couple of mechanicals and certainly a handful of flat tires, given the amount of rock rolls and dirt doubles we came across on such quality level trails, but any mishaps came from negligence and not workmanship. Come to think of it, we didn’t even experience one flat tire.

Be sure to check out all of the videos to see the torment that we pushed these short-travel bikes through and all the laughs that were had out in Quebec.


6 Downcountry Bikes


Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
BMC Fourstroke 01 LT ONE
• Travel: 120mm / 120mm
• Carbon frame
• RAD 80mm integrated dropper
• 66.5º head angle
• Reach: 440mm (med)
• 74.8º seat angle
• 429mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Weight: 25.2 lb / 11.4 kg
• Price: $8,999 USD
• More info: www.bmc-switzerland.com
RSD Wildcat
• Travel: 125mm rear, 140mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• 65° head-tube angle
• Reach: 462mm (med)
• 76º seat tube angle
• 425-440mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Weight: 34.2 lb / 15.5 kg
• Price: $3,999 USD
rsdbikes.com

Ibis Exie
• Travel: 100mm rear / 120mm fork
• Carbon frame
• 67.2° head-tube angle
• Reach: 439mm (med)
• 73.8–75.9° seat-tube angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Weight: 24.6 lb / 11.1 kg
• Price: $10,048 USD
www.ibiscycles.com
Evil Following
• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm fork
• Carbon frame
• 66.9 / 66.4º head angle
• Reach: 460mm
• 76º / 75.5º seat tube angle
• 430 / 432mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Weight: 13.04 kg / 28.75 lb
• Price: $9,050 USD
evil-bikes.com

Lapierre XRM 8.9
• Travel: 110mm rear / 120mm fork
• Carbon frame
• 66º head angle
• Reach: 440mm
• 74.5º seat tube angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Weight: 12.0 kg / 26.5 lb
• Price: 5,199 EUR
lapierrebikes.com
Quebec Field Test Tom Richards photo
Allied BC40
• Travel: 120mm
• Carbon frame
• 66.5º head angle
• Reach: 445mm (med)
• 76º seat angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Weight: 24.9 lb / 11.2 kg
• Price: $10,755 USD
• More info: www.alliedcycleworks.com

Which Downcountry bike would you most like to ride?






The 2022 Downcountry Field Test is presented by Quebec City Mountain Bike, Sweet Protection and Specialized Ground Control Tires



35 Comments

  • 8 0
 Still not convinced that a rock puncturing a frame can be blamed on negligence, not workmanship. Maybe if you bashed it against a rocky ledge on a challenging climb or bad line choice on rocky descent, but I think someone mentioned it was descending on a fire road. No excuse for that kind of failure...
  • 1 0
 I'd guess that they would have dwelled on the puncture more if they had liked the way the Lapierre rode. Even if they should have made a bigger deal of the frame damage it would have felt like kicking a guy that's already down.
  • 11 2
 New Orbea Oiz was just released yesterday to crash this party.
25 lbs, full carbon (w/ carbon wheels), Fox Factory and XT for $6k.....game, set, match
www.orbea.com/us-en/bicycles/mountain/oiz/cat/oiz-m10
  • 8 1
 ...you forgot about the through-the-headset cable routing.
  • 4 2
 @slumgullion: the frames can be made cheaper tho
also what's wrong with it any competent mechanic shouldn't have issues with it
  • 2 0
 @slumgullion: argh...I know. On the other hand, they made the frame longer and slacker and kept the same weight as the prior model (and didn't increase the price!)
  • 1 0
 Interesting. For me that fit doesn't line up well - short ETT and their means of measuring ST length is odd which might explain the weird numbers.
  • 3 0
 and room for two bottles!
  • 9 0
 The following is a trail bike?

Idk, I consider a downcountry bike to be a raked out XC race bike under 26lbs.
  • 1 0
 Spur with XO1 build is 25.2 lbs, with Deore build is 29.4 lbs, so it is but it isn't?
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: I'm replacing my blur 110 with a 120 SC 34 with a spur at some point for my "xc" bike. Idk, I have owned an evil (insurgent) and have ridden the following. The following is much bigger than it rides. I would feel comfortable on a following on more stuff than a spur, no?
  • 6 0
 Marry the RSD, boff the Allied, kill the Lapierre. Oh wait, a minor rock strike already killed the Lapierre.
  • 5 0
 My Sponsor's Money For Racing - Allied BC 40, My Money For Racing - Lapierre XRM 8.9, My Sponsor's Money For JRA - Evil Following, My Money For JRA - RSD Wildcat
  • 5 0
 I am angry that the bike I own was not reviewed, because it is the best bike for everyone under all riding conditions.
  • 4 1
 Sorry but the RSD isn't a Downc*nty bike. Its too much fork. The Max fork has to be 130, and rear shouldn't be over 120. There are ton of trail bikes at 130 rear and 130/140 front.
  • 1 0
 Let's all appreciate the fact that this misfit batch of bikes might be the last time until the market corrects that we have an entire DC field test full of rigs that have passable cable routing.




Edit: Challenge: everybody write a Haiku for your favorite brand about how much you love or hate internal headset cable routing.
  • 1 0
 I suck at Haiku's But I hate headset cable Routing more, people
  • 5 0
 Just waiting for that Reeb SST review!
  • 3 0
 I own one and love it. But heads up, I'd expect its going to be compared to bikes like Tallboy/Following/Trail429 vs. some of the XC DC bikes here.

Even tho PB called this field test DC, it's really more of a Lollapalooza of short travel bikes. Makes more sense that way.
  • 4 1
 Still no comparison to other previously reviewed bikes, Epic Evo, Spur, Blur, etc? Just going to leave that for the comment warriors, eh?
  • 3 1
 Hey @mattbeer: could you please add links to the individual review videos for those of us too stupid/hungover/lazy/etc to search for them? Thanks.
  • 1 1
 www.pinkbike.com/news/tags/field-test
  • 3 1
 and the winner is...TREK SUPERCALIBER!!!!!!!!!!! 60mm of suspension 69 degree head angle...FUCK YEAH!!
  • 1 0
 Damn that's steep, I cringe a little when I see the Blur TR with 67
  • 3 0
 ..... and yet Jolanda would rip right past most here.
  • 1 0
 have you ridden one? Absolute rocket ship.
  • 1 0
 I’ve got one and it’s surprisingly able to do just about everything, it only complains a bit on the super crazy stuff because it’s probably about to snap in half haha
  • 1 0
 @numbnuts1977: I've been racing it for a year now and don't plan on selling it...it honestly descends better than some longer travel xc bikes i've tried, and climbs like a goat!
  • 2 0
 'Holy Crap!!' (a short review of the Lapierre).
  • 1 0
 I'd like to hear a comparison of this crop of bikes vs the best from the last round up a year ago.
  • 1 0
 I just clicked on a webpage and a video started playing. Quick, what do I do? Someone please help!
  • 1 1
 Why does it look like Sarah and Matt are being held hostage by Levi at the round table?
  • 1 0
 Ride? Allied.
Own? Evil.
My own money? BMC.
  • 1 1
 Why not sit around a round table as the article implies?
  • 1 1
 Hard tail





