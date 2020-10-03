Pinkbike.com
Video: 6 Downhill Bike Checks from Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
Oct 3, 2020
Pinkbike Originals
What DH bikes are the pros riding at Crankworx Innsbruck? We stopped a few riders to get the lowdown on their race rigs.
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Bike Checks
Crankworx
DH Bikes
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
2 Comments
1
0
Kevinlong1
(6 mins ago)
Marin should really build a DH bike soon
[Reply]
1
0
Ders316
(4 mins ago)
New Maxxis tires on Vali's bike?
[Reply]
