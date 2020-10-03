Video: 6 Downhill Bike Checks from Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 3, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

What DH bikes are the pros riding at Crankworx Innsbruck? We stopped a few riders to get the lowdown on their race rigs.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Videos Bike Checks Crankworx DH Bikes Crankworx Innsbruck 2020


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
72743 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
57821 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
45097 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
44280 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
43246 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
39126 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
36898 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
34319 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Marin should really build a DH bike soon
  • 1 0
 New Maxxis tires on Vali's bike?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010189
Mobile Version of Website