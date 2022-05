Georgia Astle's Devinci Wilson

Christina is back down in the desert only this time for Red Bull Formation! Check out these 6 freeride bikes that will be getting sent down the course.0:39 - Georgia Astle's Devinci Wilson3:21 - Robin Goome's Yeti SB1656:29 - Harriet Burbidge-Smith's Trek Session Park8:55 - Louise Ferguson's Nukeproof Descent12:18 - Camila Nogueira's Commencal Furious14:56 - Sam Soriano's Canyon Torque