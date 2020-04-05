Video: 6 Minutes of Chaos from the Tea & Biscuits Merseyside Segment

Apr 5, 2020
by James McKnight  

Over six minutes of absolute chaos from the Merseyside section of Tea & Biscuits — the Very British Mountain Bike Film by Caldwell Visuals and Misspent Summers.

Hats off (but helmets on, kids) to the riders who risked life and limb in filming arguably one of the rowdiest mountain bike film sections ever.

Hucks, booby traps, and heavy slams included.

Big up Tommy C (Caldwell Visuals) for his excellent work on making the film and to Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology for the support.

This is what Tommy had to say about the section:

"Here it is, the crowd favourite... the balls out and chaotic Merseyside segment of Tea & Biscuits. Core community and bike riding at its purest with a crew you've probably never heard of. But that doesn't matter. These guys are pure entertainment and have built the local scene themselves. Not to mention willingly sending anything to put a smile on your faces. These happen to be my local trails so I'm a little biased. This will probably be my favourite film section ever." — therealtommyc

Thanks to everyone involved.

Misspent Summers

