Video: 6 MORE New MTB Products For 2021 - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 18, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Six more MTB products! And this time Jason Lucas takes the handlebars and guides us through some more must-have items. From light-weight bars to even lighter pedals made from plastic, we've got more reasons for you to spend your hard earned cash!

Products:

RaceFace Next SL Handlebar
VHS 2.0 Slapper Tape
FSA KFX Crankset
Polar Bottle
Titanium MyTi clipless pedals





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Pond Beaver 2021 Fsa Race Face Vhs Tape Jason Lucas


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
53672 views
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
48079 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
46609 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
44981 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
39871 views
3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021
38515 views
OneUp Announces New Threadless Carrier & V2 EDC Tool
36445 views
DT Swiss Updates 350 Hub & Launches Ratchet Upgrade System - Pond Beaver 2021
33881 views

5 Comments

  • 8 0
 If only someone could take pictures from the video and put them next to the links. All jokes aside, I want some of that tape.
  • 1 0
 out of stock everywhere...
£20 shipping on vhsmtb.com as well
  • 1 0
 Wondering about how tough the 3d printed pedals are and what material they used. I've had a side project going on with recycling plastics for filament printing. Neat stuff.
  • 2 0
 Those MyTi pedals look like some proper shin gougers.
  • 1 0
 I thought that I have read/heard about these 3d ti pedals already few times in past 2 weeks.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007925
Mobile Version of Website