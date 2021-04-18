Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: 6 MORE New MTB Products For 2021 - Pond Beaver 2021
Apr 18, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Six more MTB products! And this time Jason Lucas takes the handlebars and guides us through some more must-have items. From light-weight bars to even lighter pedals made from plastic, we've got more reasons for you to spend your hard earned cash!
Products:
RaceFace Next SL Handlebar
VHS 2.0 Slapper Tape
FSA KFX Crankset
Polar Bottle
Titanium MyTi clipless pedals
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Pond Beaver 2021
Fsa
Race Face
Vhs Tape
Jason Lucas
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
53672 views
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
48079 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
46609 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
44981 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
39871 views
3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021
38515 views
OneUp Announces New Threadless Carrier & V2 EDC Tool
36445 views
DT Swiss Updates 350 Hub & Launches Ratchet Upgrade System - Pond Beaver 2021
33881 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
theothernorthshore
(42 mins ago)
If only someone could take pictures from the video and put them next to the links. All jokes aside, I want some of that tape.
[Reply]
1
0
jackdwalker
(3 mins ago)
out of stock everywhere...
£20 shipping on
vhsmtb.com
as well
[Reply]
1
0
schofell84
(11 mins ago)
Wondering about how tough the 3d printed pedals are and what material they used. I've had a side project going on with recycling plastics for filament printing. Neat stuff.
[Reply]
2
0
Rokthewok
(14 mins ago)
Those MyTi pedals look like some proper shin gougers.
[Reply]
1
0
kauris
(5 mins ago)
I thought that I have read/heard about these 3d ti pedals already few times in past 2 weeks.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007925
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
£20 shipping on vhsmtb.com as well
Post a Comment