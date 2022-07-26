Video: 5 MTB Basics You Can Check Yourself

Tom’s checking his bike after a hard racing tour, and takes the time to delve into some basic parts of the bike that every mountain biker should know, but many are unfamiliar with.
00:43 What is a freehub
1:46 What is a headset
2:52 What is a bottom bracket
3:44 Removing Shock
5:01 When to bleed brakes
- phone
- Garmin
- light set
- front mech
- rear mech
- shifters
- dropper
- levers
- Live valve
- Powermeter
- flight attendant
- shock whiz
- tire whiz
