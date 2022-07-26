Video: 5 MTB Basics You Can Check Yourself

Jul 26, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Tom’s checking his bike after a hard racing tour, and takes the time to delve into some basic parts of the bike that every mountain biker should know, but many are unfamiliar with.

00:43 What is a freehub
1:46 What is a headset
2:52 What is a bottom bracket
3:44 Removing Shock
5:01 When to bleed brakes





14 Comments

  • 14 0
 Don't forget to check your prostate
  • 6 0
 @mufa and if the problem persists be sure to contact your nearest LBS
  • 1 0
 @Tombrad: local buttock specialist?
  • 1 0
 But there is this neat trick - before checking your prostate, just lube your finger, this will ensure a much smoother ride.
  • 5 0
 Don't forget to Check Your Head
  • 5 1
 Change your blinker fluid twice a year
  • 3 0
 Don't forget to check frame pivots too.
  • 2 0
 ...where you hid your stash in your handlebars...
...battery for vaporizer...
...the time? Twenty past four...
  • 3 1
 Don't forget to check your frame about cracks too...
  • 2 0
 Don’t forget to check you’ve charged the battery
  • 11 0
 can you please explain which battery?
- phone
- Garmin
- light set
- front mech
- rear mech
- shifters
- dropper
- levers
- Live valve
- Powermeter
- flight attendant
- shock whiz
- tire whiz

i'm confused
  • 4 0
 f*ck is a front mech?
  • 2 0
 Cheque please!





