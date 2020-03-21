Video: 6 of the Wildest World Cup DH Runs from 2019

bigquotesCraving some downhill right about now? Same here. So we did some digging and picked some of our favorite runs from the 2019 UCI DH Season. From lost shoes to first wins, 2019 had it all! Did we miss any? Red Bull


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 if ur gonna name a video "wildest runs...", maybe the second clip shouldn't be full of commentators saying how smooth and predictable rachie bear is riding.
  • 5 1
 Sicker than coronovirus!
  • 1 0
 That ^
  • 1 0
 The celebration at the end of Pierrons run in Les Gets makes me so happy

