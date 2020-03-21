Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: 6 of the Wildest World Cup DH Runs from 2019
Mar 21, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Craving some downhill right about now? Same here. So we did some digging and picked some of our favorite runs from the 2019 UCI DH Season. From lost shoes to first wins, 2019 had it all! Did we miss any?
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Videos
Amaury Pierron
Danny Hart
Laurie Greenland
Loic Bruni
Nina Hoffmann
Rachel Atherton
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
75463 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: iXS European DH Cup Postponed]
64615 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
55824 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
50530 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
43823 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1991 Bradbury Manitou FS
36774 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
36486 views
Video: Ben Cathro Returns to World Cup Racing in Episode 1 of 'The Privateer: Walk The Talk'
33782 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
savagelake
(29 mins ago)
if ur gonna name a video "wildest runs...", maybe the second clip shouldn't be full of commentators saying how smooth and predictable rachie bear is riding.
[Reply]
5
1
CrispyNuggs
(48 mins ago)
Sicker than coronovirus!
[Reply]
1
0
karoliusz
(1 mins ago)
That ^
[Reply]
1
0
Shchekich
(14 mins ago)
The celebration at the end of Pierrons run in Les Gets makes me so happy
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007689
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment