Dark Horse is on and the freeride rigs are out to play. Check out how the athletes are setting up their bikes for the massive jumps and drops on course.0:00 - Intro0:26 - Casey Brown's Trek Session Park4:20 - Jordy Scott's Hyper7:15 - Georgia Astle's Devinci Spartan9:34 - Hannah Bergemann's Transition TR1111:43 - Bailey Goldstone's Specialized Demo13:30 - Miranda Miller's Kona Operator