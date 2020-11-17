Video: 6 Pump Track Skills with Christina Chappetta & Jackson Goldstone

Nov 17, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


With the help of Jackson Goldstone, Christina shows us six different skills that you can practice at your local pump track.




Posted In:
Videos How Tos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Jackson Goldstone


12 Comments

  • 8 0
 about that whole local pump track thing....
  • 3 0
 yeah... I have to agree. This is all great if you're fortunate enough to have a local pump track... let alone a paved one like a VeloSolutions. Strong content, just not universally applicable
  • 9 0
 Not everything on this site is meant to be universally applicable. Otherwise I'd be riding an ebike and spending money like a dentist.
  • 1 0
 I'm not fortunate enough to have mountains...
  • 2 0
 I built my own when I was 15 by hand in some of the hardest dirt you can imagine. It sucked, but sometimes I wish I had that willpower back, young me didn't take shit from anything and made shit happen. Don't overthink why something won't work, make it work. Get 10 riders together and you can move literal tonnes of dirt to make something good enough to rip on after work/school.
  • 3 0
 If no pumptrack, at least bunnyhop, manual and wheele in front of your house. No amount of riding in the mountains will replace that.
  • 1 0
 If you happen to be reading this from Edmonton or Alberta in general. There are 6 Velosolutions pump tracks in Yellowhead County: Evansburg, Wildwood, Niton, Peers, Marlboro and Robb. Also Calgary just built one in Glenmore Park. You can see these on Trailforks.
  • 1 0
 This pumptrack and dirt jumps were built by a local volunteer mountain bikers, with donated equipment and time from Dream Wizards. It takes some creative thinking and hard work but pumptracks can be every where.
  • 1 0
 Working on getting our first local pumptrack now. Any USA builder recommendations besides velosolutions?
  • 1 0
 You know you're not ordinary rider when you have Enves on your dirt jump bike. Smile
  • 1 1
 the privateer is awful!!! good to see you here at the bottom of the page where the best comments are.
  • 1 0
 This got me pumped.

