Video: 6 Quarantine Bike Builds from Cam Zink, Remy Metailler, Loic Bruni, Yoann Barelli, Bernard Kerr & Cam McCaul

Apr 14, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Cam Zink's YT Tues


Remy Metailler's Cube Stereo 170


How Loic Bruni Sets Up His Magura Brakes


Yoann Barelli Installs Protective RideWrapn on New Commencal


Bernard Kerr Builds his Pivot Switchblade


Cam McCaul Installs Shimano XT on His Trek Remedy


