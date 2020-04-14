Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: 6 Quarantine Bike Builds from Cam Zink, Remy Metailler, Loic Bruni, Yoann Barelli, Bernard Kerr & Cam McCaul
Apr 14, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Cam Zink's YT Tues
Remy Metailler's Cube Stereo 170
How Loic Bruni Sets Up His Magura Brakes
Yoann Barelli Installs Protective RideWrapn on New Commencal
Bernard Kerr Builds his Pivot Switchblade
Cam McCaul Installs Shimano XT on His Trek Remedy
Posted In:
Videos
Bernard Kerr
Cam Mccaul
Cam Zink
Loic Bruni
Remy Metailler
Yoann Barelli
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
115960 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: UCI Furloughs 130 Staff]
101162 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
90518 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
61409 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
61337 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah
59580 views
MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated with Video)
58911 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Specialized Supports Essential Workers]
47486 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
scottyrides5
(41 mins ago)
crispy, crunchy, chronic tacos...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007333
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment