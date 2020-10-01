Pinkbike.com
Video: 6 Slopestyle Bike Checks from Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
Oct 1, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
26" wheels, they are alive! With Crankworx Innsbruck going down this weekend, the slopestyle athletes are out throwing tricks that will make your head spin. Here are just a few of the trusty slope bikes that you will be seeing during the big show.
Videos
Bike Checks
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
6 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Dogl0rd
(1 hours ago)
Does it ever get old trying to put those pants on in the morning?
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(52 mins ago)
Marz Bomber Djs...2020 is definitely looking up. Brings a smile to my face.
[Reply]
2
2
ashleyren
(1 hours ago)
Is the frame broke @4:23 ? (top of bearing)
[Reply]
1
1
MTBMac1219
(1 hours ago)
Anyone else notice fermi say he has 170-190 psi in his tires??
[Reply]
2
0
hhunterr
(1 hours ago)
he said he had 170-190 in his Pike
[Reply]
1
0
matt721
(10 mins ago)
photos plz
[Reply]
