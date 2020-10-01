Video: 6 Slopestyle Bike Checks from Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 1, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

26" wheels, they are alive! With Crankworx Innsbruck going down this weekend, the slopestyle athletes are out throwing tricks that will make your head spin. Here are just a few of the trusty slope bikes that you will be seeing during the big show.

Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks Crankworx Innsbruck 2020


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Does it ever get old trying to put those pants on in the morning?
  • 1 0
 Marz Bomber Djs...2020 is definitely looking up. Brings a smile to my face.
  • 2 2
 Is the frame broke @4:23 ? (top of bearing)
  • 1 1
 Anyone else notice fermi say he has 170-190 psi in his tires??
  • 2 0
 he said he had 170-190 in his Pike
  • 1 0
 photos plz

