Video: 6 Slopestyle Bikes from Crankworx Innsbruck

2023 is seeming to be a big year for slopestyle bikes. From prototype frames to built in crank stoppers to the resurgence of full suspension bikes in competing, brands are getting creative with their jump bike offerings. In today's video we talk to 6 athletes from Crankworx Innsbruck and review their rigs.00:00 David Lieb's GT Distortion03:36 Griffin Paulson's Canyon Stitch 72005:46 Erik Fedko's YT Dirt Love07:40 Ben Thompson's Cannondale Dave09:35 Dawid Godziek's NS Movement (Prototype)10:54 Emil Johansson's Trek Ticket Slope