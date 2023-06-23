Video: 6 Slopestyle Bikes from Crankworx Innsbruck

2023 is seeming to be a big year for slopestyle bikes. From prototype frames to built in crank stoppers to the resurgence of full suspension bikes in competing, brands are getting creative with their jump bike offerings. In today's video we talk to 6 athletes from Crankworx Innsbruck and review their rigs.
00:00 David Lieb's GT Distortion
03:36 Griffin Paulson's Canyon Stitch 720
05:46 Erik Fedko's YT Dirt Love
07:40 Ben Thompson's Cannondale Dave
09:35 Dawid Godziek's NS Movement (Prototype)
10:54 Emil Johansson's Trek Ticket Slope
Dual-sus slopestyle rigs: coolest bikes ever made
I can't explain it, just the way it is.
First off, let's talk about slopestyle mountain bikes themselves. These beasts of the biking world are designed to take on the most insane jumps, drops, and tricks imaginable. They're like the adrenaline junkie's dream come true, allowing riders to defy gravity and push the boundaries of what's humanly possible on two wheels. But here's the thing: as amazing as they are, they've undergone some mind-blowing progress over the past 10 years.
If you look back to where slopestyle bikes were a decade ago, they were already pretty darn impressive. But now? Now they're on a whole new level. The technology and innovation that have gone into these machines is nothing short of mind-boggling. Suspension systems have become more advanced, frames are lighter and stronger, and the geometry has been fine-tuned to perfection. It's like these bikes have evolved into high-tech marvels that can handle anything you throw at them.
But here's what really grinds my gears: the absence of Mike Levy from the slopestyle mountain bike scene. For those who don't know, Mike Levy was one of the most influential figures in the mountain biking world. His knowledge, expertise, and passion for the sport were unparalleled. He was the go-to guy for in-depth bike reviews, industry insights, and all things mountain biking. But for some inexplicable reason, he seems to have disappeared from the slopestyle scene.
I mean, seriously, what happened to Mike Levy? Did he get abducted by aliens? Did he retire to a remote mountain cabin to live out his days in solitude? I just can't wrap my head around why someone with his level of expertise and passion would vanish from the spotlight when slopestyle mountain biking has been going through such a transformative period.
Sure, there are other commentators and experts out there, but none of them bring the same level of knowledge and enthusiasm that Mike Levy did. His absence is like a gaping hole in the slopestyle mountain bike community, and it's a shame that we're missing out on his insights and analysis during this exciting time.
So, in conclusion, slopestyle mountain bikes have progressed by leaps and bounds over the past decade, becoming even more incredible machines that defy gravity and allow riders to push their limits. But the absence of Mike Levy leaves a void that just can't be filled by anyone else. We need his expertise and passion back in the spotlight, shedding light on the evolution of these amazing bikes and inspiring the next generation of slopestyle riders. Come back, Mike Levy, the mountain biking world needs you!
I asked this question last week and @brianpark said he's taking some well deserved time off and that he's getting into curling.