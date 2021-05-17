Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
May 17, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Trail builders around the globe have spoken! And here are 6 things they really hate to see on any trail. Brush up on your trail etiquette with Christina, as she explains the do's and don'ts most requested by the trail building community.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
80707 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
67291 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
49374 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
48334 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
41700 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
41394 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
40162 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
38289 views
104 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
92
7
laceloop
(1 hours ago)
can you guys at least like write out the list. im at school i cant be watching videos during a presentation about orangutans.
[Reply]
53
0
Patrick9-32
(1 hours ago)
Skidding,
Braiding Trails
Changing Features
Riding in the mud
Riding closed trails
Litter.
[Reply]
32
26
mtb-scotland
(1 hours ago)
Why not pay attention in school
[Reply]
13
2
Riyadh
(1 hours ago)
@Patrick9-32
:
We built a trail locally, that is now after some years part of the local DH race scene. We dont care if the trails get abused. We put money, blood and sweat into that trail. It is an awesome trail and everyone that rides it loves it. There are A and B features and a chicken run between the 2. We must be a rare case. Also the trail is free to ride.
[Reply]
8
1
laceloop
(1 hours ago)
@Patrick9-32
: thank you. thats way more useful than copy and pasting the YouTube video description and telling us to subscribe. i thought this website was for articles.
[Reply]
3
1
coadymacmillan
(1 hours ago)
@Patrick9-32
: so common sense
[Reply]
5
2
laceloop
(1 hours ago)
@mtb-scotland
: the class i happen to be in right now is a bit of a joke and i only took it because there was an error with my schedule and i figured actually taking a class would look better than taking two free periods in my junior year. but i would pay attention in math class or something cause thats actually important.
[Reply]
7
3
madmon
(1 hours ago)
get off the net and back into the books
[Reply]
3
1
laceloop
(1 hours ago)
@madmon
: i finished my work though
[Reply]
3
0
Bailey100
(1 hours ago)
Are the Orangutans riding bikes ?
[Reply]
2
1
laceloop
(1 hours ago)
@Bailey100: no theyre just dying because of deforestation. but that would be rad.(the bike part)
[Reply]
6
0
nyhc00
(1 hours ago)
What have you learned so far about orangutans?
[Reply]
6
0
laceloop
(1 hours ago)
@nyhc00
: theyre wicked smart. but unfortunately they are dying because of deforestation for palm plantations and logging. also there are these people who go find the orangutans who are in spots about to be logged or who are stuck up in trees leftover after logging and they shoot them with tranq darts and catch them in nets to relocate them.
[Reply]
2
2
nikis7
(1 hours ago)
same im in class i cant listen to Christina talking
[Reply]
3
0
hellbelly
(1 hours ago)
Does anyone know of any sweet trails where one might encounter an orangutan?
[Reply]
2
0
Bailey100
(1 hours ago)
@hellbelly
: I bet they'd be wicked fast.
[Reply]
5
20
mhoshal
(58 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@mtb-scotland
: he's American does this really surprise you?? Education isn't really their strong suit.
[Reply]
1
0
DaFreerider44
(56 mins ago)
You in environmental science too?
[Reply]
3
0
leelau
Plus
(48 mins ago)
@hellbelly
: trails in Sarawak or Kalimantan there's a chance you'd encounter some
[Reply]
2
0
ou812ic
(43 mins ago)
@mtb-scotland
: Why not MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS, SCOTLAND!
[Reply]
1
0
jmhills
(32 mins ago)
@Patrick9-32
: You deserve a medal. Also, I get that riding in the mud can create some ruts but during certain times of the year, if I had to wait for the trails to be dry(ish), I would never be able to ride.
[Reply]
1
0
GRAV-Intense-Racing-Canada
(28 mins ago)
@Bailey100: Or ...hear me out on this.....doing math?
[Reply]
3
0
muumuu
(26 mins ago)
@laceloop
: so apparently you've never seen the documentary Planet of the Apes.
[Reply]
1
0
Martind-sk
(8 mins ago)
@Patrick9-32
: thanks!
[Reply]
2
0
laceloop
(4 mins ago)
@hellbelly
: try bolivia thats where they live. or you could break into a zoo but they are susceptible to disease so dont get too close.
[Reply]
2
0
Arepiscopo
(3 mins ago)
Stop monkeying around and get to work!
[Reply]
38
6
BiNARYBiKE
(1 hours ago)
Meanwhile Pinkbike is running a Specialized ad about the radness of destroying trails with their ebikes, complete with a photo of a guy throwing massive amounts of dirt off the side of a berm. I feel like it’s about time we stopped glamorizing that stuff.
[Reply]
27
0
Patrick9-32
(1 hours ago)
Changing features!!!! If we build a takeoff and a landing and you can't ride it, ride around it, don't flatten the landing out into a gentle slope that goes from the base of the takeoff into nothingness and doesn't work for anyone. If the features don't work for you, don't change them as they probably work for the people who built them. Find a place to build your own trail that does work for you.
[Reply]
1
0
brycepiwek
(4 mins ago)
This. It’s frustrating that some individuals feel like all trails should cater entirely to their skill level. We made a modification to our own trail (that is designated as double black by the local trail association) by adding a new mandatory gap over a section of trail that never quite flowed with the rest of the trail; which includes a 15x20’ drop. Shortly after the association received a complaint that it was no longer a roll over.
Now when I was growing up if I ever came across a feature I was not comfortable doing my thought process was always “hmm I guess I have something to work up to, once I get better I can hit this” not “this must be made easier for me”. Now if this gap was done on a blue or green trail, and unauthorized then I totally understand. But if your skill level is at blue trails, please don’t expect a double black to cater to your preferences. Work you’re way up to it and then you can enjoy them with the rest of us.
Also it is possible to do a speed check without rolling over the top or side of the lip and ruining it.
[Reply]
30
4
twopoint6khz
(2 hours ago)
1. Skids
2. Skids
3. Skids
4. Skids
5. Skids
6. Schralping
(I didn't watch the video)
[Reply]
17
0
peterfoley5
(1 hours ago)
I’m just gonna write out the list and explain so you guys don’t have to watch the video:
1. Skidding (throws dirt off trails)
2. Braiding trails (riding off trail lines just to go faster)
3. Changing features (can be dangerous to locals who are used to the trail)
4. Riding in the mud (creates trenches and holes in trails, bringing drainage issues)
5. Riding closed trails (potentially unfinished features, can be dangerous)
6. Littering (be responsible and bring out what you brought in)
[Reply]
4
21
DoubleCrownAddict
(37 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
And I'm gonna
Destroy
half of the list with valid counter points.
1. Telling people to not skid is like telling people not to drive 5 miles per hour over the speed limit. If you wanna go fast skidding is necessity sometimes. Watch any downhill race for evidence.
2. Part of sustainable trail building is building great trails that are fun that people won't want to change. If you build tight switchbacks and juanky awkward corners people will justifiably look for better lines. Rule
#1
in downhill trail building school is don't build tight switchbacks that force people to skid into corners and then pedal out of them! Build wider steeper inside lines that challenge the riders skill and allow them to take more speed out of the corner.
4. Trenches and holes aren't always ideal for drainage but sometimes make a trail more technically challenging and fun. This is mtb, not bmx racing. Telling people to not ride in the mud is almost as bad as telling them not too skid.
[Reply]
15
0
Patrick9-32
(28 mins ago)
@DoubleCrownAddict
:
1: Ride the trail as intended, if you want a different experience, ride a different trail.
2: Ride the trail as intended, if you want a different experience, ride a different trail.
4: Ride the trail as intended, if you want a different experience, ride a different trail.
[Reply]
6
0
goldencycle
(19 mins ago)
@DoubleCrownAddict
: Do you realize not every trail is your personal race track? You can't compare the techniques used in DH racing to a Saturday ride on a hiking trail. People of all types and hobbies use trails, too, and don't want a trail that is rutted out, with holes everywhere because people like you like to ruin them in the mud. I agree with
@Patrick9-32
that you need to find a different trail if you can't use it like a normal person at normal speeds.
[Reply]
6
0
masacrejoe
(16 mins ago)
@DoubleCrownAddict
: I’ll take the janky awkward corner over any perfect berm. Don’t turn tech trails into flow trails.
[Reply]
2
3
DoubleCrownAddict
(11 mins ago)
@goldencycle
: I'm not referring to hiking trails, I'm taking about downhill mtb trails, many designed by IMBA and other weak trail organizations that are just flat out stupid and need to be rerouted into real downhill mtb trails instead of hiking trails. Read my
rule #1.
There aren't many trails that meet my expectations, and I often want a different experience, so sometimes it's necessary to make and take steep inside lines instead of the stupid tight switchbacks.
#MakeAndTakeKnarlyDH
[Reply]
2
0
wallheater
(8 mins ago)
@DoubleCrownAddict
:
"Watch any downhill race for evidence." - I watch most of the WC DH races and I don't think I've ever seem a top racer 'schralp' or square off a berm. Their brake control is obviously exemplary. You'll never see a top racer grabbing a fist full of back brake when coming up to a simple feature or corner. They understand the importance of the FRONT brake
Of course skidding is going to happen from time to time. It just doesn't need to happen ALL the time which is evident when I'm out building and watch riders in action.
[Reply]
1
0
DoubleCrownAddict
(5 mins ago)
@masacrejoe
: A steep inside line is never a perfect berm. It's usually rutted out and rocky/roots, cause you are forced to skid cause it's so steep. I'm talking about stupid switchback corners in steep terrain.
[Reply]
13
2
chillescarpe
(1 hours ago)
#1
annoyance is people skidding, or is it the skandi-flick that is seen in every pro video the past 5 years. This isn't because people don't know how to corner, its because it is getting promoted as the latest trend by every pro going. Skidding is unavoidable for beginners or someone running a bit hot on a new trail. Lesson learnt and move on. But a Skandi-flick is an effort made to flick dirt up over a berm and def a bigger damage
Personally my
#1
pet hate is rubbish, and little black bags of dog poo left on trails. Try flicking those up and over the berms please
[Reply]
6
1
sino428
(1 hours ago)
I was going to say the same thing. Skidding and blowing up turns is the
#1
thing on this list, yet its done to no end in almost every video and edit posted on this site.
[Reply]
1
0
ROOTminus1
(40 mins ago)
@sino428
: There's always at least one gratuitous roost shot in the PoTY comp.
[Reply]
4
0
filryan
(37 mins ago)
Skandi-flicks are fun a fuck. Still do them on our own trails cause its fun. So it may mean we have to do a mit of maintenance sooner but as we ride to do the things we enou who cares
[Reply]
1
0
filryan
(36 mins ago)
Wow some of that spelling is terrible. Hahaha won't let me edit
[Reply]
1
2
thenotoriousmic
(12 mins ago)
Scandi flicks and steering with the rear wheel is simply just how you ride a bike. If your trail can’t handle that then you’ve done a bad job as a trail builder. If I find someone’s smashed through a berm, I don’t blame the rider, I blame myself for not doing a good enough job at building a berm. Would be nice though if riders did fix their damage.
[Reply]
18
9
blowmyfuse
(1 hours ago)
Things trailbuilders love (because they get to cash in on them):
1. Fall line trails
2. Erosion
3. Rain
4. Chapter meetings
5. Getting paid by distance - (endless shallow switchbacks)
Things they don't like (cause they can't cash in):
1. People saying they like raw trails
2. Volunteers who only use hand tools & keep secret meeting times
3. Handlebar width trail between trees
4. Awesome, epic rainy days they can't drive their skid steer
Shocker...right?
[Reply]
1
0
fluider
(38 mins ago)
I love handlebar width passages, especially when one tree/obstacle comes sooner.
[Reply]
1
0
goldencycle
(17 mins ago)
At least where I'm at (front range in Colorado) most trails are volunteer built, so I don't think they'd like any of that....
[Reply]
4
0
BiNARYBiKE
(10 mins ago)
Who on earth is cashing in on trail building? I mean there might be a handful of people making a living, but I’m pretty sure by and large it’s a thankless labor of love.
[Reply]
14
4
jpcars10s
(1 hours ago)
If a trail is just a bunch of IMBA off camber switchbacks, I'm gonna skid. Sorry, not sorry.
[Reply]
4
2
kungfupanda
(48 mins ago)
Imba certainly does not preach no in-sloped turns. They do recommend an at-grade switchback, but only on “flat” ground/grade. Off-camber at any grade is a Forest Service technique, and their dumb ideas don’t stop there.
[Reply]
11
0
mxnate
(50 mins ago)
#1
complaint of Trail Builders..... Riders.
[Reply]
8
1
zede
(1 hours ago)
You don't have to worry about that here in Innsbruck - greatest mountain bike city of the kingdom of the jewels of the world of tyrol - because there are no trails :smartthinkingguy
[Reply]
6
0
jason475
(1 hours ago)
I can deal with trail maintenence. They are made for riding and its a enjoyable to work on them.Not everyone started out a pro, and most riders learn how to ride eventually. What I can not get over on the trails , are bluetooth speakers. Trash, I can pick up. Dirt can be moved and repacked. If I pick up and move a rider off the trail who is being a douche and blasting their shitty music, well than I most likely get a battery charge.
[Reply]
7
0
Aptlynamed
(1 hours ago)
3 ways to get people to click and reply to an article
1) turn it into a listicle
2) give it a clickbait title
3) make it video only
[Reply]
6
1
Fix-the-Spade
(42 mins ago)
Root cutters. I HATE people who cut the roots out of trails. It speeds up erosion something awful and sometimes results in the tree having to go when it loses it's grip on the hillside. Don't do it, learn to ride the damn roots!
[Reply]
4
0
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
I hate the stupid horse herd that always get out of their nearby pasture and tear up the trails when muddy and shit everywhere. But the colts this time of year are all fuzzy and cute. It's impossible to be mad at something that cute.
[Reply]
7
0
nonk
(55 mins ago)
And how many videos on PB are festooned with the cool kids doing endless freeride flicks ?
[Reply]
3
0
CarbonShmarbon
(39 mins ago)
I love skidding.
Skids look and feel cool.
I skid often and enthusiastically with grace and confidence.
Skidding is fun and I'm awesome at it.
I have not met the trail or bike I cannot skid.
I will continue to skid indefinitely.
#SKIDLIFE
[Reply]
7
2
Adamrideshisbike
(1 hours ago)
People who join the association and think their work is done. Come to a build.
[Reply]
5
0
BMXJJ327
(1 hours ago)
What sucks is the people that need to see this video most probably aren't on PB.
[Reply]
3
0
GoWithTheFlo
(1 hours ago)
Also... Digging up the past, burying the truth, uncovering the future, muddying the waters, forking out for tools and shovelling $hite!?
[Reply]
2
0
Lotusoperandi
(57 mins ago)
1. Heading as fast as you can straight into a berm only to lock up the brakes and create brake bumps in an otherwise perfectly good berm. Learn to flow. Trust me, you'll be faster.
[Reply]
1
0
ROOTminus1
(34 mins ago)
Urgh; braking bumps! People skidding on purpose into berms just make it harder for people to not accidentally skid as the bumps get worse.
[Reply]
1
0
johnny2shoes
(42 mins ago)
Hmm. Not riding in the mud/wet is a luxury we don't have around the UK really.
I kind of get it, but I kind of think this is mountain biking and the weather changing riding experiences is one of the sweet joys which make this not road biking.
[Reply]
1
0
Dopepedaler
(3 mins ago)
It's mind-boggling to think that there is one group of people (entitled riders) who go out and willfully subvert/exploit the hard work of another group (trail builders)...whose primary endeavor it is to enable the first group to keep doing their thing.
Nevermind. Not mind-boggling. Typical humans.
[Reply]
1
0
WildboiBen
(0 mins ago)
Definitely respect the work of trail builders and I think every rider who's capable should at least put SOME time in for trail maintenance themselves. That said, skidding/skandi flicks are just part of the sport. They're fun to do! Damage happens and trails need maintenance. It is what it is. Let people have fun!
[Reply]
1
0
mr-epic-3
(0 mins ago)
In the area that I live the local foundation has volunteer trail maintenance days and they get any where from 6 to 12 people to volunteer. The area that I live in has thousands of MTBers & eMTBers, so less then 1% do any trail work.
At the end of the day my statement to most riders in the area is "If you Don't Work on the Trail, Don't Ride the Trail"
[Reply]
6
2
leelau
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Garbage (haven't watched the video yet)
[Reply]
1
0
bradwalton
Plus
(1 hours ago)
The cool guy club here thinks it’s cool to stack up beer cans at the trail entrance.
[Reply]
1
0
DHhack
(1 hours ago)
@bradwalton
: recycle them and give the cash to the builder?
[Reply]
1
0
tkrug
(1 hours ago)
@bradwalton
: Maybe its a misguided attempt at trailhead donations
[Reply]
2
0
bradwalton
Plus
(1 hours ago)
@DHhack
: well I do recycle them because I hate garbage on the trails I’ve built but there’s no cash involved, just more effort. For the most part, riders are very respectful with their trash in Bellingham. Just for some reason beer cans don’t seem to count as trash.
[Reply]
1
0
Patrick9-32
(3 mins ago)
@bradwalton
: The same morons who think cigarette butts don't count as trash probably think that stretches to any legal narcotic container?
[Reply]
3
1
madmon
(1 hours ago)
riding in the wet winter days and leaving huge ruts that look like moto marks wrecking the trail by rendering it into a bumpy rutted nightmare in just a few rides.
[Reply]
2
1
skerby
(50 mins ago)
Hey, some people enjoy riding that stuff.
[Reply]
1
0
blum585
(1 hours ago)
Some people are actually inconsiderate enough to leave wrappers on their mothers living room floor... Ugh! Thank You for creating this video and the need for awareness around these topics!
[Reply]
3
3
Narro2
(49 mins ago)
this one time i was riding with the owner of my local MTB park (it was the 2nd or 3rd week of opening), we were walking our bikes close to a huge berm, when a kid hit the brakes skidding through the whole thing, we both cringed, when the kid finished i laughed but my friend started a tantrum, he was expecting me to support his tantrum and I told him "it is part of the business, isn't it?" everyone gave me a look like "wtf are you doing?? you dont talk to the Godfather like that!!", he thought about it for a second and stayed quiet for the rest of the run. At the end of the day while drinking he came to me and said, thanks for your words I never saw it that way.
[Reply]
2
0
Tasso75
(1 hours ago)
What about wannabe trail builders who add features without notice on high speed sections of very.popular trails?
[Reply]
1
0
bombdabass
(43 mins ago)
Nothing worse than people changing trails, especially natural ones. I hate people chopping roots out because they cant ride them. Also trash on trails sucks.
[Reply]
1
0
TDMAN
(40 mins ago)
Something that is rare, it's "natural" trails, where bikes and riders mold the trail throught riding them. These are so rare, that I prefer to leave Strava Off
[Reply]
2
0
gdevins
(25 mins ago)
Get heavy bikes (E-Bikes) off of sensitive trails. The extra weight must be accelerating trail erosion.
[Reply]
1
0
5-9-A2
(21 mins ago)
The weight of E-bikes have little to do with the accelerated trail erosion, it's the number of laps they are capable of that causes the increased damage. Instead of doing two laps of your favorite trail and being tired and call it a day, you are now doing four.
[Reply]
1
0
gdevins
(13 mins ago)
@5-9-A2
: Good point.
[Reply]
1
0
fredhay
(3 mins ago)
Not taming down features works equally well the other way around: new builders, please stop turning years-old technical trails into highways.
[Reply]
2
0
TwoNGlenn
(1 hours ago)
That was a front license plate mount, btw.
[Reply]
1
0
mikewbt
(55 mins ago)
Replacing "riding in the wet" with "telling a trail builder what feature they should build" is more realistic in the UK
[Reply]
1
0
bobeca
(52 mins ago)
Naah...
#1
is motorcycles.
#2
is tourist on the trail that make it a toilet/garbage field.
#3
is dog poop.
[Reply]
4
3
crysvb
(52 mins ago)
1. trail poachers. if the trail is closed it's closed for a reason.
2. youtubers
3. youtubers
4. youtubers
[Reply]
1
0
wyorider
(48 mins ago)
What I hate-riders bitching/telling me how to build trail when they won’t raise a pinky to help.
[Reply]
2
0
Explodo
(46 mins ago)
Really, REALLY, missed an opportunity to use "Skidiots"
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(45 mins ago)
At Tiger mountain the ever present question is: “is the new trail good to ride in the wet?” A: no. Never.
[Reply]
1
0
klerric
(43 mins ago)
those take offs, made by kids, which send you to the moon. Huge take offs for small jumps...
[Reply]
1
0
Staktup
(35 mins ago)
ATVs and motos riding illegally since they love going out in wet conditions and roosting.
[Reply]
1
0
Krzymndyd
(35 mins ago)
If you live in ca don’t tell anyone where the trails are because they are illegal
[Reply]
1
0
Bigup
(6 mins ago)
Excellent video -- thank you for this. Braiding and skidding -- just stop it already.
[Reply]
1
0
Michael-co
(41 mins ago)
I’m in school too. Learning about congruent triangles.
[Reply]
1
0
tomich1
(41 mins ago)
Nothing lasts for ever.. Fix and re build or move on to a new trails.
[Reply]
1
0
hit-n-run
(20 mins ago)
Don't F**KING ride it if you're just going to be a kook.
[Reply]
1
0
RonniePivot
(3 mins ago)
Trash is one of the worst! And freakin cigarette butts!
[Reply]
1
2
jwdenver
(1 hours ago)
What's a trail builder? I've never spotted one on the front range. I think they went extinct 30 years ago.
[Reply]
2
0
wyorider
(48 mins ago)
False. And if you think there’s more trail worn to do-volunteer.
[Reply]
1
0
JarrodB
(46 mins ago)
You can thank COMBA, Floyd Hill wouldn't exist without them, well, the hill would, the trails though...
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
7
hurmikak
(1 hours ago)
Easy. They hate bikers.
[Reply]
8
16
JakeShowers
(1 hours ago)
#1
Strava/Trailforks
#2
Pinkbike editors
#3
Rules in general....f*ck the rules
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.013137
Mobile Version of Website
104 Comments
Braiding Trails
Changing Features
Riding in the mud
Riding closed trails
Litter.
We built a trail locally, that is now after some years part of the local DH race scene. We dont care if the trails get abused. We put money, blood and sweat into that trail. It is an awesome trail and everyone that rides it loves it. There are A and B features and a chicken run between the 2. We must be a rare case. Also the trail is free to ride.
Now when I was growing up if I ever came across a feature I was not comfortable doing my thought process was always “hmm I guess I have something to work up to, once I get better I can hit this” not “this must be made easier for me”. Now if this gap was done on a blue or green trail, and unauthorized then I totally understand. But if your skill level is at blue trails, please don’t expect a double black to cater to your preferences. Work you’re way up to it and then you can enjoy them with the rest of us.
Also it is possible to do a speed check without rolling over the top or side of the lip and ruining it.
2. Skids
3. Skids
4. Skids
5. Skids
6. Schralping
(I didn't watch the video)
1. Skidding (throws dirt off trails)
2. Braiding trails (riding off trail lines just to go faster)
3. Changing features (can be dangerous to locals who are used to the trail)
4. Riding in the mud (creates trenches and holes in trails, bringing drainage issues)
5. Riding closed trails (potentially unfinished features, can be dangerous)
6. Littering (be responsible and bring out what you brought in)
1. Telling people to not skid is like telling people not to drive 5 miles per hour over the speed limit. If you wanna go fast skidding is necessity sometimes. Watch any downhill race for evidence.
2. Part of sustainable trail building is building great trails that are fun that people won't want to change. If you build tight switchbacks and juanky awkward corners people will justifiably look for better lines. Rule #1 in downhill trail building school is don't build tight switchbacks that force people to skid into corners and then pedal out of them! Build wider steeper inside lines that challenge the riders skill and allow them to take more speed out of the corner.
4. Trenches and holes aren't always ideal for drainage but sometimes make a trail more technically challenging and fun. This is mtb, not bmx racing. Telling people to not ride in the mud is almost as bad as telling them not too skid.
1: Ride the trail as intended, if you want a different experience, ride a different trail.
2: Ride the trail as intended, if you want a different experience, ride a different trail.
4: Ride the trail as intended, if you want a different experience, ride a different trail.
There aren't many trails that meet my expectations, and I often want a different experience, so sometimes it's necessary to make and take steep inside lines instead of the stupid tight switchbacks.
#MakeAndTakeKnarlyDH
"Watch any downhill race for evidence." - I watch most of the WC DH races and I don't think I've ever seem a top racer 'schralp' or square off a berm. Their brake control is obviously exemplary. You'll never see a top racer grabbing a fist full of back brake when coming up to a simple feature or corner. They understand the importance of the FRONT brake Of course skidding is going to happen from time to time. It just doesn't need to happen ALL the time which is evident when I'm out building and watch riders in action.
Personally my #1 pet hate is rubbish, and little black bags of dog poo left on trails. Try flicking those up and over the berms please
1. Fall line trails
2. Erosion
3. Rain
4. Chapter meetings
5. Getting paid by distance - (endless shallow switchbacks)
Things they don't like (cause they can't cash in):
1. People saying they like raw trails
2. Volunteers who only use hand tools & keep secret meeting times
3. Handlebar width trail between trees
4. Awesome, epic rainy days they can't drive their skid steer
Shocker...right?
1) turn it into a listicle
2) give it a clickbait title
3) make it video only
Skids look and feel cool.
I skid often and enthusiastically with grace and confidence.
Skidding is fun and I'm awesome at it.
I have not met the trail or bike I cannot skid.
I will continue to skid indefinitely.
#SKIDLIFE
I kind of get it, but I kind of think this is mountain biking and the weather changing riding experiences is one of the sweet joys which make this not road biking.
Nevermind. Not mind-boggling. Typical humans.
At the end of the day my statement to most riders in the area is "If you Don't Work on the Trail, Don't Ride the Trail"
2. youtubers
3. youtubers
4. youtubers
#2 Pinkbike editors
#3 Rules in general....f*ck the rules
Post a Comment